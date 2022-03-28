Tokyo Olympics Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra Conferred Padma Shri At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Tokyo Olympics Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was felicitated with the Padmi Shri award by President Ram Nath Kovind, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 28.

The 24-year old delivered an outstanding performance in Tokyo Olympics 2020, by winning India's first gold medal in the track and field Javelin throw event. He registered a staggering throw of 87.58m in the javelin throw event to achieve the feat. The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

#WATCH | Tokyo Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra receives Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/S1NLkkc2J7 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

Neeraj Chopra's Achievements

In November 2021, he was also conferred the prestigious Khel Ratna award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Neeraj Chopra felt honoured and tweeted, "An honour to be presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with my Dadaji in attendance. Congratulations to my fellow award winners and thank you for always supporting me."

An honour to be presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna by Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with my Dadaji in attendance.



Congratulations to my fellow award winners and thank you for always supporting me.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qBF1bCdTwR — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) November 13, 2021

In February, Neeraj Chopra scripted history by becoming the third Indian to get nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards. He has been nominated alongside Russian tennis superstar Daniil Medvedev and Spanish footballer Pedri. The list also consists of British tennis star Emma Raducanu, Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas and Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus.

Olympics medallist Neeraj Chopra launches outreach programme for school children

In response to PM Narendra Modi's appeal to reach out to students to raise awareness on health and fitness, in a remarkable initiative, Olympic medallist Chopra launched an ambitious outreach programme aimed to connect India's ace athletes with young school children. On the occasion, he met with students and emphasised on balanced diet, fitness and sport during an interactive session organised at Ahmedabad's Sanskardham. Neeraj Chopra, who played a variety of sports with the students and gave them tips on throwing the javelin, and spoke to them about the importance of a balanced diet, fitness and sport.

Image: ANI