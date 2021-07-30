Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom Reveals She Was Asked To Change Ring Dress Minutes Before Match

Indian veteran boxer MC Mary Kom's loss in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 pre-quarterfinal has stirred controversy for more than one reason. The boxing legend expressed her disbelief publically on Thursday after judges revealed that she lost 3-2 to Colombia's Ingrit Valencia. This was followed by strong support from several netizens and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (former Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs), who expressed their difference of opinion with the judgment, given that Mary Kom had completely dominated round 2.

On Friday, the boxer revealed that the bias toward her had not only been in the ring but outside as well. Taking tp Twitter, Mary Kom claimed that she had been asked by the authorities to change her ring dress just minutes before her match. Putting the question to netizens along with images of the match, she asked what was wrong with her ring dress, and why she was asked to change, given that she had played her first two matches in the same dress.

Surprising..can anyone explain what will be a ring dress. I was ask to change my ring dress just a minute before my pre qtr bout can anyone explain. @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @KirenRijiju @iocmedia @Olympics pic.twitter.com/b3nwPXSdl1 — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) July 30, 2021

Netizens extend support

This is ridiculous,and then they say you can not repeal,why not?

India should raise strong opposition towards this biasnes,holding olympics is a big responsibility and the organisers can not escape by using corona as instrument to save themselves. — Abhigya Mishra 🇮🇳 (@MishraAbhigya) July 30, 2021

That was wholly ludicrous, I mean she fought the first 2 matches with the same dress, and that time they weren't so concerned, but why have they unexpectedly came to be troubled about this match? Biased! She was completely a winner on what basics have they took judgment? — Mayank (@theRogMick) July 30, 2021

The judges seem to be watching a different match yesterday, plus this thing that the match officials seem to have done is so strange. Wish the decision could be challenged, it definitely deserves to be.



Everyone who saw the match knows that Mary Kom is the true winner 🥊 pic.twitter.com/DPv8GXKLfl — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ४ (@AwaaraHoon) July 30, 2021

(Otherwise you deserve full 10×5 in 2nd round) — Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 Champion ICT 🏆 (@its_DRP) July 30, 2021

Mary Kom accuses Tokyo Olympics judges of 'cheating'

MC Mary Kom in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network on Thursday accused the judges of 'cheating' and coming up with an 'unfair decision' that favored her opponent. The Indian boxing legend who is a six-time world champion lost by a score of 3-2, at the end of which she actually thought she'd won.

"Well after the end of the first round my coach told me that you have lost 4-1. Then I was surprised as I did not get any punches on my face, in my body, then how come can she get 4 and I get 1? In the second round again we were winning by 3-2, again we won the third round by 3-2. See, what I mean to say is the first round did not come in favour of me, it went to her (Ingrit Valencia)."

"Two rounds are mine only and I thought I was winning. I am telling you many people would have watched my match, I didn't even react that I lost. I reacted as I won. I thought I must be winning the match. So I don't know what's happening, exactly, I do not understand as two rounds were already mine and then the final decision went in her favour. It's cheating I think. If I explain also I don't know whosoever have seen the match what they will think or feel. But in my opinion, I was winning. I feel so bad, it's very heartbreaking. All my effort, all my struggle, all my hard work for the last 3-4 years - it's gone in seconds," added Mary Kom.