Tokyo Olympics: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Promises Care And Expansion Of TOPS

After India's last day gold haul at the Tokyo Olympics, the government will take more care of Indian athletes and will increase the size and scope of the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS), said Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday, August 15. On the occasion of the 74h Independence Day, a felicitation program was organized in Delhi to honor Indian athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics. During the event, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) awarded the gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, with a cash award of Rs 75 lakh. It is to be noted that this is for the first time the Olympic Association has offered cash incentives to Olympic medalists. All the medal holders were rewarded with a cash price along with their respective coaches.

Winners and participants of the Tokyo Olympics were awarded cash prizes

As a token of appreciation for their unparalleled performance at the Tokyo Olympics, Indian athletes were lauded and awarded cash prizes on August 15. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who earned a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics and was honored with a cash prize of 50 lakh. Wrestler Ravi Dhaiya also received 50 lakh for his heroic victory at the Olympics. Meanwhile, shuttler P V Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and wrestler Bajrang Punia received Rs 25 lakh as they presented an amazing show at the Tokyo Olympics and secured a bronze medal each. The men's hockey team received Rs 10 lakh each for their bronze medal-winning feat. It was also announced that gold medalist Neeraj Sharma's coach would receive Rs 12.5 lakh, while the coaches of Dahiya and Chanu received Rs 10 lakh and the coach of the bronze winners received Rs 7.5 lakh.

The Olympic Association also announced that all 128 Tokyo Olympics participants will get Rs. 1 lakh. Notably, the winning national sports federations (NSFS) were presented with cheques of Rs 30 lakh each. Many dignitaries, including IOA president Narinder Batra, were present at the event. While addressing the event, Batra said despite the gloomy atmosphere due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our athletes' performance in the Tokyo Olympics ousted all that sadness and brought a smile to 1.3 billion people in the country.



IMAGE: PTI

(With PTI Inputs)