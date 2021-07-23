Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Caps Designed For Black Athletes Get Banned By FINA; Here's Why

Swimming caps that assist black swimmers with long, thick, and voluminous hair to practise their sport without obstacles have been prohibited from the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics. The International Swimming Federation (FINA) called the caps "unsuitable," a judgement that has been extensively criticised by black athletes and activists alike.

Black athletes' swimming cap banned at Tokyo Olympics

The swimming caps were created keeping natural black hair in mind by a Black-owned British company Soul Cap. Toks Ahmed, a co-founder of Soul Cap, said in an Instagram statement that FINA's decision to ban these swim caps could "discourage many younger competitors from pursuing the sport as they move through local, county, and national competitive swimming."

Manufacturers of new designs of swimwear and caps that feature "a new design, construction, or material" must "submit the swimsuit to FINA for approval" before it is utilised in a competition, according to the 2020 FINA Olympic rule book. Swimmers are also allowed to wear two swim caps, according to the regulation book.

Why caps designed for black athletes are banned at Tokyo Olympics?

The International Swimming Federation said that the caps did not fit the "natural form of the head" and to our best knowledge, "the athletes competing at international championships never utilised, nor require...caps of such size and configuration," according to report. FINA's decision provoked outrage both within and outside of the athletic world. The group declared it was evaluating its decision in reaction to the outpouring criticisms, but did not immediately reverse the ban.

How these caps are different?

The International Swimming Association (INA) is concerned that the expanded design of these swim caps provides an aquadynamic advantage by impeding water flow. These swimming caps are larger in size in order to handle dreadlocks, afros, weaves, hair extensions, braids, and thick and curly hair, according to Soul Cap's inventors. These are extra-large swimming hats developed for the swimmers who battle with their hair, as per the company's website.

Swim caps for natural black hair are hard to come by, which many athletes and amateur swimmers claim is a major stumbling block. Natural black hair has fewer cell layers than Caucasian hair and is drier. Bleach, or sodium hypochlorite, which is typically found in pools, dries out Black hair even more, and as a result, the Black athletes have to wear a swim cap that fits in order to protect their hair.

According to The Guardian, the original swimming cap was designed with Caucasian hair in mind by the swimwear firm, Speedo 50. These caps did not work for Afro hair, which "grows up and defies gravity," according to Danielle Obe, a founder member of the Black Swimming Association.

Picture Credit: AP