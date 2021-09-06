Tokyo Olympics Wrestling Gold Winner Gable Steveson Inks Contract With WWE: Reports

Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist Gable Steveson has reportedly signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Sunday. The United States wrestler won the gold medal in the 125-kilogram freestyle competition at the recently concluded Summer Games. While Steveson only reportedly signed the contract with WWE recently, he was linked with the company even before the Olympics. Moreover, the American wrestler was also invited to WWE SummerSlam as a guest following his performance at the Games.

Gable Steveson signs for WWE

Via a Tweet, Gable Steveson teased that he had signed a contract, but did not reveal the name of the company. According to the Wrestling Observer, the former NCAA champion signed with WWE and reportedly also met with the company's chairman, Vince McMahon, at last month's SummerSlam pay-per-view. The American wrestler would join a list that includes several accomplished amateur wrestlers, who have joined the company over the years.

1996 Summer Olympics gold medal winner Kurt Angle is the most notable name, who signed for the company and became one of the greatest superstars of all time. Another wrestler is Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate is an eight-time world champion in WWE and has also held the UFC heavyweight championship.

Gable Steveson's brother signed for WWE as well

Shortly before Gable Steveson reportedly signed his contract with WWE, his older brother Bobby Steveson also joined the roster earlier this week. Both Gable and Bobby wrestled at the University of Minnesota. Reports suggest that WWE could utilize the brothers as a tag team to help them grow in the company.

Gable Steveson revealed motivation to win gold at Tokyo Olympics

While speaking to Sports Illustrated in an August interview, Gable Steveson revealed his desire to bring home the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Steveson said, 'It was an emotional rollercoaster' as he had several thoughts rushing through his head. He added that even when he was losing, he reminded himself that he did not go to the Summer Games to finish second. Steveson asserted that he 'went to Japan to bring home the gold.' He ended the interview by saying that he followed his instincts and was happy to see his plan work. In the same interview, he also said that if he ever joined WWE, he would like to be a 'Paul Heyman Guy.'