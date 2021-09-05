Tokyo Paralympics: India Registers Best-ever Tally Of 19 Medals; Check All Medalists Here

As Tokyo prepares to bid adieu to all the athletes from around the world with the closing ceremony on Sunday, the Indian Paralympics Contingent is busy replying to all the wishes and congratulatory messages after an incredible medal haul. India achieved its best-ever medal tally of 19 medals by winning five gold medals, eight silver medals, and six bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympics. The 19 medals clinched by the Indian athletes were won across five different disciplines including Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Shooting, and Table Tennis.

Complete list of medal winners for India in different events-

Archery-

Harvinder Singh secured the Bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Men’s Individual Recurve-Open event by defeating South Korea’s Kim Min Sun 6-5 via shoot-off in the third-place match. He also created history by clinching India’s first-ever Paralympics medal in archery.

Athletics-

Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver medal in the Men’s Discus Throw- F56 category event.

Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in the Men’s High Jump T47 with an effort of 2.06 m and equalled his own Asian record.

Mariyappan Thangavelu won his second Paralympics medal by winning the silver medal in the Men’s High Jump T63 class. He had previously won the gold medal at the Rio Paralympics 2016.

Sharad Kumar joined Mariyappan on the podium by winning the bronze medal in the Men’s High Jump T63 in Tokyo.

Praveen Kumar became the fourth athlete in the Indian contingent to grab a medal in Men’s High jump. He won the silver medal in the Men’s High Jump - T64 class.

Devendra Jhajharia became a Paralympic medalist for the third time in his career. He won the silver medal in Men’s Javelin Throw- F46 event. He has previously won gold medals in Athens Paralympics 2004 and Rio Paralympics 2016.

Sundar Singh Gurjar finished one place behind compatriot Devendra Jhajharia to win the Bronze medal in Men’s Javelin Throw- F46 event.

Sumit Antil broke his own world record thrice and finished by winning the gold medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw F64 event. He set a new world record of 68.55 meters in his fifth attempt.

Badminton-

Krishna Nagar ensured India’s campaign at the global sporting event ends on a high by winning the gold medal. He clinched the gold medal in the Men’s Singles SH6 and took India’s medal tally to 19.

Pramod Bhagat became the first Paralympic champion in the Men’s Singles Badminton SL3 class. Badminton was included in the Paralympics for the first time in Tokyo.

Manoj Sarkar, on the other hand, finished behind Pramod Bhagat and won the bronze medal in the Men’s Singles SL3.

Suhas Yathiraj clinched India’s third medal in badminton by claiming the silver medal in Men’s singles SL6 event.

Shooting-

Singhraj Adhana won the second Paralympics medal of his 2020 campaign by winning the silver medal for India in the Men’s 50m pistol SH1 event. He had earlier won the bronze medal in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event.

Manish Narwal along with Adharaj completed a 1-2 podium for India in the Men’s 50m Pistol SH1 event. He won another gold medal for India and set a Paralympic record-setting.

Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympics medals in the history of Paralympics. She scored 249. 6 points in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Shooting Standing and won the gold medal on August 30. She next won the bronze medal in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1.

Table Tennis-

Bhavina Patel - India opened its account of medals on Day 3 of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, courtesy Bhavina’s silver medal in the Women’s Singles Table Tennis Class 4.

(Image Source: AP/ @AvaniLekhara/@mipaltan/@PramodBhagat83- Twitter)