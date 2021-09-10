Tokyo Paralympics: Sumit Antil And Harvinder Singh Share Experiences Of Meeting PM Modi

After an outstanding Tokyo Paralympics campaign for Team India, the medalists from the Summer Games met PM Modi at his residence. Gold medal winner Sumit Antil and bronze medal winner Harvinder Singh shared their experiences of meeting the Prime Minister on Friday. PM Modi on Thursday had hosted the entire Indian contingent of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games that included both the para-athletes and their respective coaches.

Sumit Antil and Harvinder Singh discuss experience of meeting PM Modi

PM Modi had a candid interaction with the Tokyo Paralympics medalists at his residence. Sumit Antil spoke to ANI about how he felt after meeting with the Prime Minister. He said that all medal winners were congratulated and motivated to achieve their future dreams. However, Antil also added that the PM gave a special touch to those players who did not win a medal, a 'special gesture' that really touched his heart.

Speaking about this gesture, Antil said, "We all know that he is very busy but still he spent a good amount of time with us and talked to all of us personally. He also ensured that we all have his full support." Antil registered a staggering record in the men's javelin throw as he not only won the gold medal but broke his own personal world record thrice in the finals.

Similarly to Antil, Harvinder Singh also expressed his delight over meeting PM Modi. The archer said that he was happy to know the kind of interest the Prime Minister took in learning about his journey to the Paralympics. Singh said, "PM Modi asked about my PhD and asked about my supervisor. He also asked me how I manage my studies along with the sports."

It was not just Antil who scripted history at the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics as Harvinder Singh became the country's first medal winner in archery at a Paralympics event. Singh said that he was delighted to know that all his hard work paid off as he won the elusive bronze medal. Since he could not have many practice sessions during the pandemic, he revealed that he used to practice in the fields.

(With inputs from ANI)