Tokyo Paralympics: Visually Impaired Sprinter Gets Surprise Marriage Proposal From Guide

Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo missed out on a semi-final qualification in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women's 200m T11 Heat 4 event on Thursday but this race turned out to be the race of a lifetime for this athlete from Cape Verde in a rather surprising turn of events.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo proposed by her guide after the race

Keula Nidreia Pereira finished last in her heat and after she finished her race, her guide Manuel Antonio Vaz da Vega took the centre stage as he got down to his knees, presented Semedo with a ring and proposed to her. However, things did not end there as Keula Nidreia said 'Yes' which made the occasion even more special as the other athletes around them were seen clapping happily.

The adorable gesture was also posted by the Paralympic Games on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Even the netizens came forward and expressed their best wishes on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

Reportedly the duo hugged each other before Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo went on to display her ring.

Coming back to the contest, Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo finished fourth in the women’s 200m T11 with a season-best of 33.04.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Who is Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo?

Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo who has vision impairment took up athletics at the age of 15 and her first international outing was in the year 2005 when she had represented Cape Verde in an International Tournament at Angola. It is learned that Semedo had received the Medal of Sports Merit in Cape Verde earlier this year. Meanwhile, it has also been learned that the Paralympian had received the Medal of Sports Merit from the government of Cape Verde in 2012.

The promising athlete was encouraged to try the sport by one of her teachers to chose this sport and she has obliged by making a tremendous impact not just individually but has also achieved greatness for her country as well in all these years.

Last but not least by any means, it has also been learned that Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo holds a diploma in physiotherapy.