Tom Brady Loading Up On Bitcoin? Tom Brady Cypto Message Leaves NFL Fans Confused

With cryptocurrency gaining popularity, celebrities have also started showing interest in the same. Many have invested in companies, while some are even being paid in types of cryptocurrency. This includes NFL icon Tom Brady, who is apparently also launching his own NFT (Non-fungible toke) company. While Brady is about to launch the company, he also replied to a rumour tweet, which hinted that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB is interested in Bitcoin.

Tom Brady Crypto tweet: Is Tom Brady promoting Bitcoin?

Rumor has it @TomBrady is loading up on Bitcoin.



Retweet if you think the GOAT should turn on laser eyes.



Let’s make it happen. pic.twitter.com/opPjtBGwAD — Yano (@JasonYanowitz) May 9, 2021

This week, Jason Yanowitz (Co-Founder, Blockworks) tweeted about Brady, and how the star QB is looking to load up of Bitcoin. In the tweet, Yanowitz wrote to followers, asking them to retweet if Brady should "turn on his laser eyes". Brady was one of the people who quote tweeted the tweet, providing a seemingly cryptic response.

Hmmmm should I change it?? https://t.co/w6VF35Ypgx — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2021

"Hmmmm should I change it??" Brady wrote in response. Fans had interesting responses to Brady's reply, some believing the seven-time Super Bowl winner was simply talking about his profile photo. Some people, however, connected it to the NFT company Brady is launching. "I think hes loading up on theta," one fan wrote, while some strayed off topic and discussed the 2021 NFL season.

This year, in spring, Brady is looking to launch Autograph – a new NFT platform. As per reports, this will now bring together the biggest athletes along with other big names from fashion and entertainment. "Autograph will bring together some of the world's most iconic names and brands with best in class digital artists to ideate, create and launch NFTs and ground-breaking experiences to a community of fans and collectors," said Dillon Rosenblatt (co-founder and CEO of Autograph).

Trevor Lawrence Crypto deal and investment

Even before the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence – the No. 1 overall pick – announced his deal with Blockfolio, which is a cryptocurrency app. As per Forbes' Chris Cason, Lawrence will be paid for the deal in cryptocurrency, which will be directly deposited in his account. "We believe that Trevor is the future of football, and we think that crypto is the future of finance," Sina Nader (Blockfolio’s COO), said in their statement. "Trevor represents a lot of the promise and potential of football at the highest level, and we think that crypto represents the same thing at the highest level of finance".

(Image credits: Tom Brady Twitter, Instagram)