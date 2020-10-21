Tom Brady Narrates World Series Hype Video Ahead Of Dodgers-Rays Game 1: WATCH

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is hoping to bring luck to the Tampa Bay Rays, who are in a contest with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2020 World Series. Brady, who left the New England Patriots to join the Bucs in the offseason, lent his voice for the World Series hype video released by FOX on Tuesday night.

From re-living the history of baseball in the United States to providing a quick run-through of the journeys of the Rays and Dodgers in the 2020 season, Tom Brady narrated the World Series hype video which was released on social media prior to Game 1 of the series.

Narrating the preview for the 2020 World Series also had a personal agenda for Tom Brady, who is now the face of Tampa's NFL franchise. The six-time Super Bowl winner is also rooting for the Rays, who are going against the Dodgers in this year's edition of the Fall Classic.

Brady, who grew up in Northern California, is said to be a massive supporter for the San Francisco Giants. The Giants' longtime rivalry with the Dodgers coupled with his new allegiance to Tampa Bay meant it was an easy decision for the quarterback to root for the Rays. The 43-year-old shared the hype video to social media, showing his support for the home club:

I know what I’ll be watching tonight...and who I’ll be cheering for 😉. Let’s go @RaysBaseball...bring it home! pic.twitter.com/SLd0tmS7Z7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 20, 2020

Coincidentally, Brady's arrival in Tampa Bay has, so far, been a lucky omen for the city. Earlier this year, the Tampa Bay Lightning claimed the NHL’s Stanley Cup. The Rays are in the World Series, looking to win the first championship in their franchise history. Also, Brady's Bucs are currently leading the NFC South with a 4-2 record.

MLB results: Dodgers vs Rays score

Tampa Bay Rays will need to bounce back quickly to have a chance of beating the Dodgers after they dropped Game 1 to the Dodgers on Tuesday night. The Dodgers dominated the Rays from start to the end, winning by a comfortable 8-3 score. Pitcher Clayton Kershaw had an excellent show at Globe Life Field Arena, Arlington, allowing just two hits in six innings. He conceded just one run and struck out eight Rays batters.

The Dodger will look to extend the lead further when the two sides meet for Game 2 on Wednesday night. The World Series live stream for Game 2 will be available on FOX at 8:08 PM ET.

