Tom Brady Responds To History Channel Reference With Hilarious Photo Alongside Drew Brees

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night in the NFL Divisional Round. The post-season game will also see two NFL legends take on each other as Tom Brady's Bucs will hope to topple Drew Brees' Saints. In what is expected to be a game for the ages, the veteran quarterbacks' ages ironically have been one of the key talking points in the build to the clash.

Tom Brady and Drew Brees memes: Bucs star posts hilarious edit on social media

Tom Brady and Drew Brees have been out there breaking records for the better part of 20 years and the duo could be heading to one final showdown on Sunday night. With Brees set to retire at the end of the season, this could be the final meeting between the two future Hall of Famers. Social media has erupted with jokes as soon as the matchup was clear and former Major League Baseball player Danny Valencia claimed that all of Tom Brady's remaining games should be telecasted on the History Channel.

The comment came in after Sunday’s NFC Wild Card round broadcast of the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints on Nickelodeon was received well by fans. Tom Brady soon responded in classic fashion, sharing a picture of him and Drew Brees and doing some marketing for the same. Both veteran quarterbacks sported white beards and posed in with the Duke, with the post reading 'History awaits' featuring the History Channel's logo. Drew Brees himself was impressed with the Tom Brady History channel edit, tweeting 'This is good!'.

Tom Brady vs Drew Brees: Saints legend has advantage in head-to-head meetings vs Bucs star

While Tom Brady has six Super Bowl wins compared to Drew Brees' sole win in 2009, the latter has the advantage in the 8 meetings between the two. According to NBC Sports, the Saints star has the 5-3 edge in career meetings, with his teams outscoring Brady's by 7.9 points per game. As for this season, Brees' Saints have outmuscled the Bucs in both meetings, with the Saints outscoring their opponents 72-26. Drew Brees has had six touchdowns combined in both games, while Tom Brady has managed two touchdowns and five interceptions.

