Tom Brady Sells New York Apartment For $37M, Moves To Miami With Wife Gisele Bundchen

NFL legend Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have sold off their multi-million homes in New York City and Massachusetts as the quarterback now plies his trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to reports, the couple had purchased the condo in 2018 for $25.46 million and made a hefty $10 milion profit two years later. And while the Tom Brady New York apartment has been sold, they are holding onto a smaller residence in the same building.

Tom Brady house sold, celebrity couple earn hefty $10million profit

According to a report by the New York Post, Tom Brady and partner Gisele Bundchen have sold their apartment at New York City's 70 Vestry Street for $37 million to a Connecticut-based financier. The couple are gearing up to move to 'Billionaire's Bunker' in Miami, with Brady now playing for the Bucks in Tampa. The New York City house was a five-bedroom apartment in the waterfront condo building, with a 1,900-square-foot terrace and five and a half bathrooms. Although the transaction has been described as a 'quick sale', the source mentioned that the couple are fond of the city and the building, and they are keeping a smaller residence at 70 Vestry.

The Tom Brady New York apartment sale comes in less than two weeks after the couple sold their Massachusetts home, where they lived while Brady was quarterback for the New England Patriots. Boston.com reported that property records showed that Brady's 12,112-square-foot mansion in Brookline, Massachusetts, was sold on December 24 to James Kittler, a trustee who runs JDJ Family Office Services. The actual sale price of the home wasn't listed, but Boston real estate experts predict that it might've been sold for about $32.5million.

The Tom Brady house had originally been put on the market for $39.5 million in 2019 before the price was slashed to $33.9 million and then removed from the market when the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020. The house features a wine room, yoga studio, gym, kid's playroom, family room, herb and vegetable garden and guest house and is situated near the The Country Club's golf course. The couple are known to consolidating properties as they prepare for their move to Miami's exclusive Indian Creek Island community, where model Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner, and Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump will be among their neighbours.

(Image Courtesy: Gisele Bundchen Instagram)