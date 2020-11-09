Tom Brady Trolled Heavily Online After Buccaneers' 3-38 Blowout Loss To Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady cut a frustrating figure on Sunday night as his side were trounced by the New Orleans Saints. Both teams entered Sunday's game on the back of some impressive performances in the recent weeks. The Saints dominance was on full show right from the first whistle; they took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. A solid second quarter followed, which extended New Orleans' lead to 31-0. Saints won the game with a convincing 38-3 score.

Also Read | Small Defensive Miscues Prove Costly In Colts Loss To Ravens

'Tom Brady worst game' was the buzz on social media as fans heavily roasted the 43-year-old quarterback for his horrendous display. The 0-31 deficit at half-time was the first time in his career that Tom Brady trailed by more than 30 points at the midway point. Despite the Bucs' entering the game stocked with attacking options - Antonio Brown made his debut while Chris Godwin returned from injury - Brady struggled massively as he failed to string connect with his passes, throwing for two interceptions in the first half for just 96 yards.

Meanwhile, Saints QB Drew Brees was ripping apart the Bucs' defence. The fellow veteran threw for three touchdowns and 189 yards.

This is the 333rd start of Tom Brady's career, including playoffs.



It's the first one in which his team has trailed by 30+ points at halftime — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 9, 2020

While the Bucs' performance significantly improved in the second half, Brady's dismal show continued, throwing for another interception, taking his tally to three for the game. This marked the first game since September 2011 that Tom Brady recorded three interceptions in a single game. In the end, the 43-year-old completed 22 of his 38 attempted passes for 209 yards.

Two different nights for two legendary QBs.



🏴‍☠️ Tom Brady: 22/38, 209 Pass Yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs

⚜️ Drew Brees: 26/32, 222 Pass Yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs pic.twitter.com/FT19lECGi2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2020

Also Read | Bears' Offense Struggles Yet Again In 24-17 Loss To Titans

Bucs vs Saints live score, highlights

Social media reacts to 'Tom Brady worst game ever'

With every weapon he could possibly ask for, that may be the worst half of football Tom Brady has ever played.#TBvsNO #PatriotsNation — TVTEDDY (@TVTEDDY) November 9, 2020

Tom Brady has been held scoreless in the 1st half of a game for the first time since 9/29/2014 in the "On to Cincinnati" game at Kansas City — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 9, 2020

Has Tom Brady ever played this poorly in his life? — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) November 9, 2020

Tom Brady



▪️11-21

▪️96 Yards

▪️2 INTs pic.twitter.com/z9FVUejb1h — PFF (@PFF) November 9, 2020

Also Read | Tagovailoa, Dolphins Rally For 34-31 Win Over Cardinals

Tom Brady 561? Brees ties with 'Tompa' Brady

Drew Brees also notched a personal milestone as he recorded his 561st touchdown to tie with Tom Brady for most touchdown passes in NFL history.

Brees now ties Brady for most TDs in #NFL history at 561 🙌#Saints pic.twitter.com/p53cnR4g6v — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 9, 2020

The Bucs vs Saints result helped New Orleans extend their recent win streak to five games. They moved to the top of NFC South with a 6-2 record. The Bucs suffered their third loss of the season, (6-3) after Week 9, to drop to second in NFC South. Tampa Bay will take on the Carolina Panthers next Sunday, while the Saints will next host the San Francisco 49ers.

Also Read | Lock, Broncos Run Out Of Time For Another Comeback Bid

(Image Credits: Buccaneers Twitter)