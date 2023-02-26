Tommy Fury Shoves Away Jake Paul At Weigh-ins Ahead Of Paul Vs Fury In Diriyah; WATCH

The boxing world is currently on its heels, waiting for the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury showdown, which will be held this weekend in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The fight has been in the making for over two years and was cancelled twice due to various reasons. Ahead of the much-awaited bout, both fighters came face to face at the official weigh-ins on Saturday.

As the fighters faced off during a fiery exchange of words, the 23-year-old was seen losing his cool and shoving Paul away. It should be noticed that reacting to the face-off on social media, fans mentioned that the world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s half-brother seemed more aggressive at the weigh-in. On the other hand, fans surprisingly found Paul to be calmer and more relaxed.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury head into the bout with undefeated records

The social media superstar-turned-boxer Jake Paul heads into the fight after pulling off a spectacular TKO win over MMA legend Anderson Silva. On the other hand, Fury comes in with an 8-0 record in his career. The fighters will reportedly earn a combined amount of over 13 million at the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury, pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Twenty-six-year-old Paul has been criticised for not fighting a real boxer throughout his career. This makes the cruiserweight bout on Sunday, the biggest fight for both fighters. Fury has everything to lose in the fight, as he comes from a boxing family that expects him to win the fight without any struggles.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Full Matchcard

Cruiserweight bout- Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

WBC cruiserweight championship bout- Ilunga Makabu (c) vs Badou Jack

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Date, Time, Venue

Date and Time: February 26 in US (2 PM ET)/February 27 in India (12:30 AM IST)

Venue: Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

How to watch live streaming of Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in India, US and UK

Indian boxing fans can watch the PPV live on Fite.tv for $4.99. The fight will be streamed on BT Sports Box Office, while boxing fans in the US can watch the PPV on ESPN+ for $49.99.