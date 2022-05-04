Tony Brooks No More: Last Surviving F1 Race Winner From 1950s Passes Away Aged 90

Formula 1 announced the sad demise of Tony Brooks on Wednesday. The Brit was the last surviving F1 race winner from the 1950s, who passed away on May 4, 2022, at the age of 90. Brooks, who was born Charles Anthony Standish Brooks on February 25, 1932, was known as the 'Racing Dentist,' having famously dovetailed his studies in dentistry at the University of Manchester during the beginnings of his racing career. He qualified as a dentist in 1956.

Who was Tony Brooks?

Tony Brooks was an extremely fast driver, who won sixes Grand Prix despite having just made 38 starts. He narrowly missed out on the world championship in 1959 and was regarded as one of the Best British racers alongside Stirling Moss to never win the title. Brooks was the most successful driver of his era after Juan Manuel Fangio, Alberto Ascari, and Moss. His most famous victory was perhaps at the 1957 British Grand Prix at Aintree, a home win he shared with his compatriot Moss.

Brooks made his debut for BRM at the 1956 British Grand Prix before going on to drive for Vanwall in 1957 and 1958. The year after he was picked by Enzo Ferrari, the season he also came agonizingly close to winning the world title, only to lose it by four points to Jack Brabham.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Tony Brooks



F1's last surviving race winner of the 1950s, Brooks was one of the earliest pioneers of the sport we love.



Our thoughts are with his loved ones pic.twitter.com/9hhY6MlmWZ — Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2022

The Brit would are in Formula 1 until 1961 and would see himself finish on the podium in his final outing at that year's United States Grand Prix. Following the podium finish, he left the sport to focus on his business interests. Brooks will certainly be missed by the fans of his generation, especially considering the speed at which he drove the cars, at a time when the safety for racers was not as advanced as it is today.

Speaking of the sad demise of Brooks, F1 president, and CEO Stefano Domenicali in a statement said: "I was saddened to hear the news that Tony Brooks has died. He was part of a special group of drivers who were pioneers and pushed the boundaries at a time of great risk. He will be missed and our thoughts are with his family at this time."

(Inputs from ANI)