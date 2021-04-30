Trevor Lawrence Contract: How Much Money Will Trevor Lawrence Earn With The Jaguars?

On Thursday, the National Football League (NFL) welcomed 32 new players into its ranks as the 2021 NFL Draft took place in Cleveland. It was not much of a surprise when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the NFL Draft No 1 overall pick 2021. The 21-year-old was taken ahead of Zach Wilson, who went to the New York Jets, and Trey Lance who completed a top three of quarterback selections when picked by the San Francisco 49ers. However, fans on social media have now been curious to know more about the Trevor Lawrence contract and how much money will Trevor Lawrence earn from the Jaguars.

NFL Draft No 1 overall pick 2021: Trevor Lawrence Jaguars story

The Jacksonville Jaguars ensured to make the most of their first pick in the NFL Draft this season after finishing with the worst record in the NFL last season. They did so by making star quarterback Trevor Lawrence their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence, 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, has been thought to be the eventual first-overall pick seemingly since his years at the high school level, and certainly during his three years at the collegiate level with the Tigers.

In three years with Clemson, Lawrence accounted for 10,098 yards, while completing 759 out of 1,138 passing attempts (66.6%), 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He would lead his team to two National Championship appearances, including one victory in 2018. The Tigers reached the playoffs under the guidance of Lawrence during all three seasons while he was their signal-caller.

Trevor Lawrence contract details: How much money will Trevor Lawrence earn with the Jaguars?

Although the Trevor Lawrence Jaguars contract details haven't been made public, reports from Spotrac claim that the quarterback will make an estimated $36.8 million from his rookie contract. It is believed that his signing bonus will amount up to a whopping $24.2 million. Prior to the NFL Draft, Adidas announced a multi-year partnership deal with Lawrence.

NFL Draft 2021 results and picks

Trevor Lawrence, QB (Clemson) – Jacksonville Jaguars Zach Wilson, QB (BYU) – New York Jets Trey Lance, QB (North Dakota State) – San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins through Houston Texans) Kyle Pitts, TE (Florida) – Atlanta Falcons Ja’Marr Chase, WR (LSU) – Cincinnati Bengals Jaylen Waddle, WR (Alabama) – Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles) Penei Sewell, OT (Oregon) – Detroit Lions Jaycee Horn, CB (South Carolina) – Carolina Panthers Patrick Surtain II, CB (Alabama) – Denver Broncos DeVonta Smith, WR (Alabama) – Philadelphia Eagles (from Dallas Cowboys)

Image Credits - Jaguars Instagram