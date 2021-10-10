Last Updated:

Turkish GP: Fans Enthralled As Lewis Hamilton Rises From 11th To Top 5 In Just 14 Laps

Seven-times F1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton started the Turkish GP 2021 from the 11th place in the grid but rose to the top of the grid within 14 laps.

Formula One fans were enthralled on Sunday, after watching the seven-times Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton making his way to the top-five in the grid, within 14 laps of the ongoing Turkish Grand Prix. Hamilton achieved the feat after starting the race from 11th position in the grid. In the qualification for the Turkish GP on Saturday, Mercedes’ star driver Hamilton finished at the top of the charts ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas and 2021 title rival, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. However, Hamilton started the race from P11, after he was awarded a 10-place grid for an engine change. Hamilton looked promising to finish the race in the podium places, however, he finished the race at P5 as Bottas won the Turkish GP.

After starting the race from 11th in the grid, Hamilton overtook Sebastian Vettel, Yuki Tsunoda, Lance Stroll, Lando Norris, and Pierre Gasly within 14 laps of the Turkish GP and took the internet by storm. Formula One fans on Twitter hailed the reigning world champion for his gritty drive and said that he will easily win the race. A user added that Mercedes are using a different formula this weekend, citing their qualifying results and Hamilton's drive in the race. Another fan said that Hamilton seems to be doing a doodle job, and will win the race in a matter of time. Other Mercedes fans hailed Hamilton for displaying a masterclass  performance yet again. 

Tomorrow is going to be difficult, but I'll give it everything: Lewis Hamilton

Earlier, Hamilton mentioned after the qualification that it would be a tough job to start the race from the 11th position, but seemed determined of giving everything in the race. As mentioned on the official website of Formula One, after qualifying at the pole position on Saturday, Hamilton said, “The session today was really tricky because there were still some damp patches and getting temperature into the tyres for the first lap wasn't easy. But it was a really, really great job by the Team, they got us out at the right time and put in a great performance. Tomorrow is going to be difficult, but I'll give it everything! Overtaking isn't the easiest at the moment and we're all on the same tyre so I imagine tomorrow is going to be difficult to move up. We've got the long straight down the back so we'll see what we can do. Hopefully, we can give the fans here a good race!”

