Turkish GP Qualifying Results: Hamilton Sets Fastest Lap; Will Serve 10-place Penalty

The Turkish Grand Prix 2021 is off to an excellent start as an exciting qualifying session just ended with reigning Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton clocking in the fastest lap. However, he will not start from pole position as he requires to serve a ten-place grid penalty due to an engine change. Meanwhile, title rival Max Verstappen only managed to clock in the third fastest lap, as Valtteri Bottas is set to start Sunday's race on pole position.

Ahead of Sunday's main race, here is a look at the complete Turkish GP qualifying results, and a look at how to watch Turkish Grand Prix 2021 live in India.

Turkish GP qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton clocks fastest lap

1) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes F1)

2) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes F1)

3) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

4) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari F1)

5) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

6) Fernando Alonso (Alpine F1)

7) Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing)

8) Lando Norris (McLaren F1)

9) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin F1)

10) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

"I'm struggling with these mediums" says Charles Leclerc after he spins on a flying lap



He's currently in P10, just above the Q2 drop zone...#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/VzOL8AuW5m — Formula 1 (@F1) October 9, 2021

11) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin F1)

12) Esteban Ocon (Alpine F1)

13) George Russell (Williams)

14) Mick Schumacher (Haas)

15) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari F1)

16) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren F1)

17) Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

18) Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo Racing)

19) Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo Racing)

20) Nikita Mazepin (Haas)

F1 standings 2021 update

After the Russian Grand Prix 2021 last weekend, the F1 Drivers' Championship is tight as ever as championship leader Lewis Hamilton (246.5) and rival Max Verstappen (244.5) are separated by just two points. As for the Constructors' Championships, Mercedes F1 (397.5) leads Red Bull Racing (364.5) by 33 points.

How to watch Turkish Grand Prix 2021 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Turkish Grand Prix 2021 live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in India. The main race will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. As for the Turkish Grand Prix live streaming, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the sessions and the main race on the social media handles of F1.