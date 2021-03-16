Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua Friendship: From Midnight Video Chats To Meet-ups And Praise

The relationship between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has been almost as interesting as the rise of both the fighters in the sport. The two met for the first time in 2010 where The Gypsy King sparred with AJ at Finchley Amateur Boxing Club, unknown of the things to come. In the decade since, Tyson Fury, who has gone his own way has labelled his former training partner as a “big stiff idiot,” even slamming him for his criminal record once.

Are Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua friends? Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua friendship

Despite that, the WBC champion has also heaped praise for his future opponent on multiple occasions. While talking to Jonathan Ross earlier, Fury made it clear that there’s no animosity between him and AJ as he respects the former Olympian for his achievements. “I don’t know him personal to say I like him or dislike him, from what I’ve seen of him he seems a decent guy,” he said.

Are Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua friends? The FaceTime calls

Not just that, when Tyson Fury video called Anthony Joshua a few weeks ago, he asked him about his son JJ and wished for his health. Tyson Fury is known for his mind games as he confuses his opponents with his clever tactics, both in and outside the ring. However, Anthony Joshua knows Fury too well and never takes him seriously. "He changes like the weather. You can’t take anything he says too seriously," AJ told media (via The Sun).

Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua friendship: The Marbella meeting

Last year, the two came face-to-face in Marbella, when Tyson Fury pulled up next to Anthony Joshua, who was walking on the pavement. The two had a minor chat, with the WBA, IBF and WBO king saying hello to Fury’s wife Paris, who was also in the car with her husband. AJ later shared a picture of their small meeting on his Instagram page, with the caption, “Sweeeeeeeeeeeet Caroline!! Ohhhh ohhh ohhhhh”.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua schedule: Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua prize money

Just a few hours ago, AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed to Sportsmail that the mega-bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is almost official as the two heavyweight champions signed contracts for their face-off on Monday. Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua reportedly signed a two-fight deal, with the first fight scheduled for this summer. Both the parties are hoping to make around £200 million from the first bout, which will be split 50-50.

Image Source: Anthony Joshua/ Instagram, AP