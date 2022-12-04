Tyson Fury Comes ‘face To Face’ With Oleksandr Usyk After TKO Win Vs Chisora; Watch

British boxer Tyson Fury won his third fight against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Saturday night to successfully defend the WBC heavyweight championship title. Fury stopped the fight at 2:51 in the 10th round of the fight to remain undefeated in his professional boxing career. Interestingly, the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and Ring magazine champion Oleksandr Usyk marked his presence at Fury vs Chisora 3 and had a face-off with Fury after the match.

Watch: Tyson Fury faces off with Oleksandr Usyk after beating Derek Chisora

Face to Face 👀 pic.twitter.com/LqfiQmwkEl — Alexander Usyk (@usykaa) December 3, 2022

The much-hyped rivalry between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

The rivalry between Fury and Usyk is a much-hyped clash, which was supposed to culminate before the end of this year. While Usyk defended his titles against Anthony Joshua in August, he later declared that he won’t be ready for the Fury fight until early 2023. Fury then had to offer long-time rival Chisora a matchup in a stacked match card.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, expected to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2023

In the meantime, the Fury vs Usyk fight is now expected to take place in Saudi Arabia in February or March. The winner of the match will become the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. Having said that, here’s the full result of Fury vs Chisora 3, which featured three title fights in total and several other matches.

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3: Full Results