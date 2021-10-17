Tyson Fury Eyes Return Before April 2022; Fight Against Usyk Or Joshua

The WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is eying a return to the ring in April 2022 before his possible showdown with Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua, later in the year. On October 10, Fury ended his heavyweight rivalry with Deontay Wilder by knocking him out in the 11th round of the match. Fury won the third fight of the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy and retained his World Boxing Council and Lineal Heavyweight title. The first match between the fighters ended in a draw, whereas the second fight was won by Fury in a seventh-round technical knockout.

After Fury’s win in the third fight while speaking to FightHub TV, his promoter Bob Arum expressed his thoughts about Fury’s win by saying he thinks it was one of the best fights in the heavyweight division he has ever seen. On being asked about the 33-year-old boxer’s return to the ring, Arum said, “I think Fury will fight again in March or April. Then we can look to a September or October match for a unification”. Earlier, Fury and Joshua agreed on terms for an all-British match in Saudi Arabia on August 14. However, Wilder also had a fight left in his trilogy fight with Fury which took place on October 10.

Oleksandr Usyk became the Unified heavyweight champion on September 26

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua has already invoked his rematch clause with Usyk after losing the fight with him on September 26. Usyk defeated Joshua to clinch the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles after the 12th round stoppage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With Fury set to make a return next year, he is expected to fight with either Dillian Whyte or Otto Wallin. Fury’s promoter Arum added that they are hoping a deal would be done so that Joshua would step aside so that a title showdown could happen between Fury and Usyk. Arum said, “Eddie thought Joshua wouldn’t be amenable to a step aside and would want to do the rematch. Which is sort of stupidity on his part because no way is he going to beat Usyk in his next fight no matter what new strategy he deploys”.

(Image: AP)