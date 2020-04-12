Tyson Fury Gives Home Workout Lessons Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has taken it upon himself to keep the world healthy even while quarantining at home. His wife Paris Fury is also supporting him as the couple frequently posts home workout videos. Recently, Tyson Fury went live on Instagram, where he could be seen working out with wife Paris Fury. During the live event, Tyson Fury made his wife and fans do a couple of abdominal exercises, including sit-ups.

Tyson Fury is taking an active part in making people aware of the coronavirus pandemic. A few days ago, Tyson Fury posted a video in which he supported the UK lockdown and advised others to do the same. Tyson Fury said that he is going to go live every day where he will do home workouts. Tyson Fury said the workout will be easy and everyone can do it with him. Tyson Fury said he is going to go live twice a day while training because he has nothing else to do.

“I’m gonna stay indoors, I’m not gonna go out and spread this disease, I’m gonna stay in and do what the Prime Minister says,” said Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury home workout: Tyson Fury enjoys time with family

Tyson Fury posted the video from his official Instagram handle in which he can be seen camping with wife Paris Fury. Two days ago, Tyson Fury posted another video in which he was spotted lifting his wife Paris Fury while taking a walk around their house. Fans took to social media to laud Tyson Fury and thank him for supporting the lockdown.

Remember to keep washing your hands all the to stop spreading germs 🦠, stay hydrated @wowhydrate get your vitamins in and stay positive guys. God bless 🙏🏻 @ Bolton Le Sands Beach https://t.co/ljRo0P99uW — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) March 19, 2020

