Tyson Fury Vs Anthony Joshua On Brink Of Being SCRAPPED Despite Hearn Saying Fight Is Done

Bob Arum has claimed that the undisputed heavyweight title clash between champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is now ‘dead in the water’ and will not take place in July or August. Both the fighters signed contracts of the bout last month, with only a site deal left to be secured. However, a few days ago, AJ's promoter Eddie Hearn claimed that the site deal was also done, with the details set to be made public soon. It was rumoured that the fight could go down in the summer of 2021 in Saudi Arabia and could make around $200 million, which would later be split 50-50 between the two parties.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua scrapped

But now, Fury’s American promoter has revealed that the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua bout might not take place this year as the terms with Saudi Arabia are yet to be finalised. Bob Arum believes that despite waiting to face each other, both the champions should fight other opponents this year. “It is not just a site fee, there are ancillary demands from the Saudis stretching into the broadcast deals and other things, it could take months for it all to play out. It could even take until 2022 the way it looks right now. The fight in July or August is dead in the water as far as we are concerned,” he told the Telegraph.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 now a possibility

If the title unification bout doesn’t happen this year, then Fury might end up defending his title against arch-rival Deontay Wilder in a trilogy bout. Both the fighters first collided in December 2018, which ended in a split draw. However, in the rematch in February 2020, Fury toppled Wilder, snatching the WBC, The Ring, and lineal heavyweight titles. A third bout between the two was set to take place earlier this year, but it was cancelled after Wilder failed to sign the contracts, forcing the champion to move on. But now, Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 looks like a possibility.

Bob Arum slams Eddie Hearn

Later in the interview, the American went on to describe Hearn saying Fury vs Joshua is a 'done deal' as 'absurd'. He also added that Fury is 'fuming about it and is refusing to keep waiting'. The Gypsy King had earlier announced that he will be fighting this year and doesn’t care whether it’s against AJ or some other top-ranked opponent.

Tyson Fury net worth and Anthony Joshua net worth

According to the celebritynetworth, the Tyson Fury net worth is estimated to be 30 million, while the Anthony Joshua net worth is around $80 million.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy.

