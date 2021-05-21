Tyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder 3 Massive Update Given By Bob Arum; Fans Delirious Online

The trilogy fight between long-time rivals Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is apparently finalised and has a date. Top Rank CEO and Fury’s promoter Bob Arum recently announced that the clash will happen on July 24 in Las Vegas. ESPN's Ben Baby later claimed that both the parties have verbally agreed for the July clash, with August 14 being an alternate date. Both the heavyweights are expected to sign on the dotted line in the coming weeks, with the purse of the bout reported to be split 60-40 in Fury's favour.

Bob Arum has declared that Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III will happen on July 24th in Vegas as there's no step-aside deal. He said he intends to put Fury vs Anthony Joshua back together for Nov/Dec if they beat Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk respectively. [@IFLTV] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 20, 2021

Tyson Fury next fight: Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3

The Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight was scheduled to take place on August 14 in Saudi Arabia, but just a day after the fight was finalised, an arbitrator ruled in Wilder's favour, ordering Fury to contractually fulfil a third meeting with the Bronze Bomber before September 15, 2021. After that, Fury and Arum had two choices – either cancel the highly-anticipated Anthony Joshua fight or pay Wilder to step aside to allow Fury vs AJ to happen. Now, it looks like the duo went with the first option as Bob Arum signalled that they had no interest in giving Wilder the payout. As a result, the Tyson Fury next fight will be against Deontay Wilder.

“We’re not paying Wilder to step aside. It’s better to get rid of him and go about our business. We can make Fury-Joshua fight for November or December,” Bob Arum told ESPN.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3: History between the two fighters

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder first collided in December 2018 which ended in a controversial draw. However, in the second fight, The Gypsy King dominated Wilder till the seventh round to win via TKO, becoming the new WBC champion in the process. A third fight was slated for 2020 but delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and an injury to Wilder prompted Fury to focus on facing Joshua.

Boxing news: What’s next for Anthony Joshua?

With the Tyson Fury fight seemingly spiked, Joshua is left with a WBO mandatory challenge from Oleksandr Usyk. According to reports, if AJ vs Usyk happens, it could take place in the same timeframe as Fury vs Wilder 3. However, this doesn’t mean that a Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight is completely off the charts. Arum revealed that the Gypsy King wants to fight AJ by winter 2021, but first wants to take out Wilder from the equation.

