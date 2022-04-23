Tyson Fury Vs Dillian Whyte Live Streaming: How To Watch WBC Title Fight In India, US & UK

WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face Dillian Whyte in an epic boxing match which will be taking place at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, April 23. This will be the final fight for Fury who will be hanging up his boots in his first bout at home in England since August 2018.

Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and Bob Arum’s Top Rank are the promoters for the pay-per-view (PPV) event, which won the bid for the rights with an amount of approximately USD 41 million. Coming into this fight Fury is still undefeated, with three of his last 5 fights ending in a knockout.

The two most recent came against Deontay Wilder, and the first of those is where he won the WBC heavyweight championship. Whyte on the other hand the WBC interim heavyweight title multiple times, but rescheduling, injuries and the Covid-19 pandemic have created gap in his record. He won the title from Alexander Povetkin on March 27, 2021. Here's a look at details about Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live streaming and how fans can watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte online.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live streaming in India

The Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live streaming will not be available in India but the bout will take place on Saturday, April 23 (Sunday, April 24 according to IST) at 11:30 PM IST at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live streaming in UK

According to Telegraph, the viewers in the UK will need to buy the fight on a pay-per-view basis from BT Sport Box Office, with coverage set to start around 6 pm local time. It will be free to watch for the first hour but viewers will then need to have paid to watch the remainder of the undercard plus the main event.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte live streaming in US

The Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte bout will be shown on ESPN PPV in the US. The fight will start at 2 PM ET in the US on April 23, Saturday.

Fury vs Whyte: Full match card

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title)

Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (WBO international super-featherweight title)

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (WBC silver featherweight title)

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight)

Kurt Walker vs Opponent TBC (featherweight)

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach (light-heavyweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure (super-featherweight)