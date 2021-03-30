UFC 260 Salaries: How Much Francis Ngannou, Stipe Miocic, Others Earned From The Event

On Saturday, Francis Ngannou violently stopped Stipe Miocic in the second round, becoming the new UFC heavyweight champion. But despite losing, the greatest heavyweight of all-time earned a hefty purse for his first performance of 2021. According to reports (via Sportbible), Stipe Miocic took home a whopping $790,000, while Ngannou earned $730,000, which includes a huge win bonus of $150,000.

UFC News: Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou purse

Apart from Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic, three other fighters also received a six-figure paycheck for their work at UFC 260, including Tyron Woodley and Vicente Luque, who collided at the co-main event. The Silent Assassin stopped the veteran in the first round, shocking everyone and impressing UFC President Dana White. The bout went on to win the fight of the night award, with both the fighters earning $50,000 as bonus.

After the heavyweights, Tyron Woodley received the third biggest paycheck of the night as he took home $590,000, while Luque earned $520,000. Sean O'Malley, on the other hand, who defeated Thomas Almeida in the third round via TKO in the main card, received $360,000. In addition, both Ngannou and O'Malley earned an additional $50,000 as Performance of the Night bonuses.

UFC news: Here’s how much the main and co-main eventers earned

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou: UFC 260 results

UFC 260 results: Main card

Francis Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic via second-round KO, becoming new HW champ

Vicente Luque defeated Tyron Woodley via first-round submission

Sean O'Malley defeated Thomas Almeida via third-round KO

Miranda Maverick defeated Gillian Robertson via unanimous decision

Jamie Mullarkey defeated Khama Worthy via first-round KO

UFC 260 results: Preliminary card

Alonzo Menifield defeated Fabio Cherant via first-round submission

Abubakar Nurmagomedov defeated Jared Gooden vis unanimous decision

MichaÅ‚ Oleksiejczuk defeated Modestas Bukauskas via split decision

Omar Morales defeated Shane Young via unanimous decision

UFC 260 results: Early preliminary card

Marc-André Barriault defeated Abu Azaitar via third-round TKO

Image Source: UFC/ Twitter