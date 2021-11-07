UFC 268: Justin Gaethje Beats Michael Chandler In Three-round Epic Victory

Justin Gaethje got the better of Michael Chandler as he successfully made his highly-anticipated return to the octagon at UFC 268 on Saturday night. The eagerly-awaited matchup of the year which could reportedly go down as an all-time classic witnessed both the competitors giving their best as they exchanged fiery blows at each other. However, it was Justin Gaethje who prevailed in this epic three-round victory.

Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler was impressive but it was just a matter of time before Gaethje unleashed his uppercuts and aggressive leg kicks that completely left the former clueless and he eventually ended up losing the bout. The judges unanimously made the decision in Justin's favor as his final victory scoreline read 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27.

The Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler UFC 268 fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City saw both the lightweight fighters getting hold of each other as soon as both were in the middle of the octagon with the intention of knocking each other out at the earliest. As the contest progressed, the fighters were forced to trade leg kicks as their punches could not make much of an impact early on. The duo also landed punches on each other's heads with neither of them showing any intention of backing out.

Just when it appeared that both the mixed martial artists were evenly matched in this epic fight, Chandler landed a pair of hard right hands, wobbling Gaethje. Nonetheless, the latter did not back down and showcased his aggressive performance which proved to be too good for Michael.

Even though both men had done some damage to themselves and also seemed to be physically exhausted, they had done enough to keep the MSG crowd on their feet. In the last couple of minutes, Justin Gaethje somehow managed to find his feet, and when he posed some tough questions to his opponent with both hands, Michael Chandler had slowed down a lot, and he failed to make an impact as Gaethje walked away with a win.