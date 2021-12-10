UFC 269: Dustin Poirier Vs Charles Oliveira Live Stream & Card; How To Watch Fight Online?

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is all set to defend his title against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 269 pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night, as per the local time. Former lightweight champion Poirier heads into the title clash in the last PPV of 2021 after defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 264 for the second straight time, during their clash in July this year. Whereas, Oliveira heads into his first title defense, having earned it after defeating Micahel Chandler at UFC 262 on May 15, 2021.

UFC 269: Bantamweight title match between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena

UFC 269 also features the women’s bantamweight title match between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena. American MMA star Pena challenges the reigning bantamweight champion after defeating Sara McMann at UFC 257 in January this year while reigning champion Nunes defends her title on the back of a 12-match winning streak to her name. Nunes defeated Megan Anderson by submission at UFC 259 in March this year.

UFC 269, Dustin Poirier vs Charles Oliveira: Full fight card

Main Card:

Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier

Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña

Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

Kai Kara France vs Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva vs Sean O'Malley

Prelims:

Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige

Pedro Munhoz vs Dominick Cruz

Augusto Sakai vs Tai Tuivasa

Jordan Wright vs Bruno Silva

Early Prelims:

Andre Muniz vs Eryk Anders

Miranda Maverick vs Erin Blanchfield

Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell

Ryan Hall vs Darrick Minner

Randy Costa vs Tony Kelley

Gillian Robertson vs Priscila Cachoeira

UFC 269 live-streaming details:

UFC fans in India, wondering how to watch the exciting title clash between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269 at tune in to the live telecast by the official broadcaster of UFC in India, Sony Pictures Sports Network. The main card will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Sunday in India, while the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, and Sony TEN 3 channels will telecast the match. At the same time, fans can also watch the event on the mobile application and website of Sony LIV.

