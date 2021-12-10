UFC 269: Dustin Poirier Vs Charles Oliveira Live Stream & Card; How To Watch Fight Online?

Quick links:
Image: Twitter @ufc
UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is all set to defend his title against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 269 pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night, as per the local time. Former lightweight champion Poirier heads into the title clash in the last PPV of 2021 after defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 264 for the second straight time, during their clash in July this year. Whereas, Oliveira heads into his first title defense, having earned it after defeating Micahel Chandler at UFC 262 on May 15, 2021.
UFC 269 also features the women’s bantamweight title match between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena. American MMA star Pena challenges the reigning bantamweight champion after defeating Sara McMann at UFC 257 in January this year while reigning champion Nunes defends her title on the back of a 12-match winning streak to her name. Nunes defeated Megan Anderson by submission at UFC 259 in March this year.
Main Card:
Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier
Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña
Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio
Kai Kara France vs Cody Garbrandt
Raulian Paiva vs Sean O'Malley
Prelims:
Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige
Pedro Munhoz vs Dominick Cruz
Augusto Sakai vs Tai Tuivasa
Jordan Wright vs Bruno Silva
Early Prelims:
Andre Muniz vs Eryk Anders
Miranda Maverick vs Erin Blanchfield
Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell
Ryan Hall vs Darrick Minner
Randy Costa vs Tony Kelley
Gillian Robertson vs Priscila Cachoeira
UFC fans in India, wondering how to watch the exciting title clash between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269 at tune in to the live telecast by the official broadcaster of UFC in India, Sony Pictures Sports Network. The main card will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Sunday in India, while the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, and Sony TEN 3 channels will telecast the match. At the same time, fans can also watch the event on the mobile application and website of Sony LIV.