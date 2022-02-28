UFC 272 Covington Vs Masvidal: Full Fight Card, Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming & More

UFC is all set to host its forthcoming pay-per-view event, UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 5. The main event of UFC 272 will feature former teammates and best friends Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal engaging in a face-off. The bout between both MMA superstars is a much-awaited clash that is the result of their split and immense rivalry in the past few years.

Covington(16-3-0) heads into the PPV after losing to the UFC welterweight champion Kumaru Usman at the UFC 268 in November last year. Covington is the leading welterweight champion and has recovered from the unanimous decision loss to the champion. At the same time, Masvidal(35-15-0) ranks sixth in the division and also fought Kumaru in his last fight. He lost the welterweight title bout through a TKO at 1:02 in the second round.

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal- Fight Card Details

Main Card:

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal- Welterweight bout

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev- Lightweight bout

Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell- Featherweight bout

Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira- Welterweight bout

Greg Hardy vs Serghei Spivac- Heavyweight bout

Prelims:

Jamie Mullarkey vs Jalin Turner- Lightweight bout

Marina Rodriguez vs Yan Xiaonan- Women’s strawweight bout

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Kennedy Nzechukwu- Light heavyweight bout

Mariya Agapova vs Maryna Moroz- Women’s flyweight bout

Early Prelims:

Brian Kelleher vs Umar Nurmagomedov- Featherweight bout

Tim Elliott vs Tagir Ulanbekov- Flyweight bout

Jessica Eye vs Manon Fiorot- Women’s flyweight bout

Erick Gonzalez vs Devonte Smith- Lightweight bout

Dustin Jacoby vs Michal Oleksiejczuk- Light heavyweight bout

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal- Date, Time, Live Streaming details

Indian UFC fans can enjoy the live broadcast of UFC 272 by tuning in to Sony TEN 1/2 (English) and Sony TEN 3(Hindi) channels. The live streaming of the fight will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The live streaming will begin at 8:30 AM on March 6 in India.

UFC fans in the United States can watch UFC 272 by tuning in to the live broadcast by ESPN+. The even is available at PPV price for existing ESPN+ subscribers at $74.99 per year, whereas non-subscribers can buy the UFC Bundle to watch it on ESPN+ after paying $99.98. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 PM ET on Saturday in the US.

