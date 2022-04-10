UFC 273 Results: Winners, Losers, Highlights From Volkanowski Vs Korean Zombie

The UFC 273 pay-per-view was held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night, local time with two world championship bouts headlining the event. In the main event of the night, Alexander Volkanovski defended his UFC featherweight championship title against No. 4 ranked Chan Sung Jung, also known as The Korean Zombie. Volkanovski earned a TKO win through striking at 0:45 minutes of the fourth round to defend his title.

In the co-main event, the bantamweight champion Aljmain Sterling defended his belt against the interim champion Petr Yan. At the same time, welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev won the much-anticipated bout against Gilbert Burns. With that said, here’s the complete result of the UFC 273 PPV.

UFC 273, Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie- Main Card Results & Highlights

UFC featherweight championship bout (Main event)- Alexander Volkanovski defeated Chan Sung Jung by a Technical Knock Out through striking at 0:45 minutes of the fourth round

UFC bantamweight championship bout (Co-main event)- Aljamain Sterling defeated Petr Yan by a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)

UFC welterweight bout- Khamzat Chimaev defeated Gilbert Burns by a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC women's strawweight bout- Mackenzie Dern defeated Tecia Torres by a split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

UFC lightweight bout- Mark O. Madsen defeated Vinc Pichel by a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC 273, Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie- Prelims Results

UFC welterweight bout- Ian Garry defeated Darian Weeks by a unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC middleweight bout- Anthony Hernandez defeated Josh Fremd by a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

UFC women's bantamweight bout- Raquel Pennington defeated Aspen Ladd by a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC welterweight bout- Mike Malott defeated Mickey Gall by a Technical Knock Out through striking at 3:41 minutes of the first round

UFC 273, Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie- Early Prelims Results

UFC heavyweight bout- Aleksei Oleinik defeated Jared Vanderaa by submission through neck crank at 3:39 minutes of the first round

UFC women's strawweight bout- Piera Rodriguez defeated Kay Hansen by a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC bantamweight bout- Julio Arce defeated Daniel Santos by a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

(Image: @ufc/Twitter/@ufceurope/Instagram)