UFC 274 Live Streaming: How To Watch Charles Oliviera Vs Justin Gaethje In India, US & UK?

Charles Oliveira, who has been stripped from his UFC Lightweight title will take on Justin Gatheja in the UFC 274 match at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, May 8. Oliveira was stripped off his title after being found to be a half-pound too heavy for his title defence on Saturday, May 7. Even if Charles Oliveira wins the UFC 274 fight against Justin Gaethje the title will still remain vacant, while if Gatheja wins the bout he will be eligible to win the title. Despite the controversy, fans will be hoping to watch the Charles Oliviera vs Justin Gaethje match. Here's how you can watch Charles Oliviera vs Justin Gaethje in India, US & UK?

Charles Oliviera vs Justin Gaethje: Where to catch UFC 274 live streaming in India

Indian UFC fans can enjoy the live broadcast of UFC 273 by tuning in to Sony TEN 1/2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. The live streaming of the fight will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Where to catch UFC 274 live streaming in USA

UFC fans in the United States can watch UFC 274 by tuning in to the live broadcast by ESPN+. The event is available at PPV price for existing ESPN+ subscribers, whereas non-subscribers can buy the UFC Bundle to watch it on ESPN+. The Main card event will take place at 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST

Where to watch UFC 274 online in UK

The Charles Oliviera vs Justin Gaethje will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK. According to The Sun UFC 274 live stream the action from the BT Sport app.

UFC 274, Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje: Full Match Card

Main Card:

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje- Lightweight Title bout

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza- Women's Strawweight bout

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson- Lightweight bout

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux- Light heavyweight bout

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon- Lightweight bout

Prelims:

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams- Welterweight bout

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont- Women's featherweight bout

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell- Flyweight bout

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima- Heavyweight bout

Early Prelims:

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts- Welterweight bout

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto- Women's flyweight bout

Kleidson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara- Flyweight bout

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez- Women's strawweight bout

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia- Bantamweight bout

UFC 274, Oliveira vs Gaethje: Date and Time

Early Prelims- May 8, 3:00 AM IST

Prelims- May 8, 5:30 AM IST

Main Card- May 8, 7:30 AM IST