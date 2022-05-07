UFC 274 Live Streaming: How To Watch Charles Oliviera Vs Justin Gaethje In India, US & UK?

Quick links:
Image: UFC/ Instagram
Charles Oliveira, who has been stripped from his UFC Lightweight title will take on Justin Gatheja in the UFC 274 match at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, May 8. Oliveira was stripped off his title after being found to be a half-pound too heavy for his title defence on Saturday, May 7. Even if Charles Oliveira wins the UFC 274 fight against Justin Gaethje the title will still remain vacant, while if Gatheja wins the bout he will be eligible to win the title. Despite the controversy, fans will be hoping to watch the Charles Oliviera vs Justin Gaethje match. Here's how you can watch Charles Oliviera vs Justin Gaethje in India, US & UK?
Indian UFC fans can enjoy the live broadcast of UFC 273 by tuning in to Sony TEN 1/2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. The live streaming of the fight will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
UFC fans in the United States can watch UFC 274 by tuning in to the live broadcast by ESPN+. The event is available at PPV price for existing ESPN+ subscribers, whereas non-subscribers can buy the UFC Bundle to watch it on ESPN+. The Main card event will take place at 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST
The Charles Oliviera vs Justin Gaethje will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK. According to The Sun UFC 274 live stream the action from the BT Sport app.
Main Card:
Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje- Lightweight Title bout
Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza- Women's Strawweight bout
Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson- Lightweight bout
Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux- Light heavyweight bout
Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon- Lightweight bout
Prelims:
Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams- Welterweight bout
Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont- Women's featherweight bout
Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell- Flyweight bout
Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima- Heavyweight bout
Early Prelims:
Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts- Welterweight bout
Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto- Women's flyweight bout
Kleidson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara- Flyweight bout
Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez- Women's strawweight bout
Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia- Bantamweight bout
UFC 274, Oliveira vs Gaethje: Date and Time
Early Prelims- May 8, 3:00 AM IST
Prelims- May 8, 5:30 AM IST
Main Card- May 8, 7:30 AM IST