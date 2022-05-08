UFC 274 Results: Winners, Losers, Highlights From Oliveira Vs Gaethje

The UFC 274 pay-per-view was held at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, United States, which featured the Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje fight as the key highlight. Oliveira defeated Gaethje by earning a submission win at 3:22 minutes in the first round. Earlier on Saturday, Oliviera was stripped of the lightweight championship title after missing his weight by a whisker.

Carla Esparza becomes the new women’s strawweight champion

Gaethje was fighting for the vacant title but Oliveira proved he is the true leader of the division by denying Gaethje his second title loss. Oliveira will fight for the title in his next bout and he also called out the likes of Conor McGregor in his post-match interview inside the octagon. Meanwhile, Carla Esparza defeated Rose Namajunas in the much-anticipated women’s strawweight championship bout.

Michael Chandler's second-round TKO over Tony Ferguson

At the same time, Michael Chandler knocked out Tony Ferguson in spectacular fashion at 0:17 seconds of the second round of their lightweight bout. This was Chandler’s first win in his last three bouts, as he lost to Oliveira and Gaethje previously. Having said that, here’s the full result of Oliveira vs Gaethje, UFC 274 PPV.

UFC 274: Prelims Results

Charles Oliveira defeated Justin Gaethje via sub- Lightweight bout

Carla Esparza defeated Rose Namajunas via split decision- Women's Strawweight bout

Michael Chandler defeated Tony Ferguson via KO- Lightweight bout

Ovince Saint Preux defeated Mauricio Rua via split decision- Light heavyweight bout

Randy Brown defeated Khaos Williams via split decision- Welterweight bout

Francisco Trinaldo defeated Danny Roberts via unanimous decision- Welterweight bout

Macy Chiasson defeated Norma Dumont via split decision- Women's featherweight bout

Brandon Royval defeated Matt Schnell via sub- Flyweight bout

Blagoy Ivanov defeated Marcos Rogerio de Lima via unanimous decision- Heavyweight bout

UFC 274: Early-Prelims Results

Andre Fialho defeated Cameron VanCamp via first-round KO- Welterweight bout

Tracy Cortez defeated Melissa Gatto via unanimous decision- Women's flyweight bout

C.J. Vergara defeated Kleydson Rodrigues via split decision- Flyweight bout

Lupita Godinez defeated Ariane Carnelossi via unanimous decision- Women's strawweight bout

Journey Newson defeated Fernie Garcia via unanimous decision- Bantamweight bout

(Image- @ufc/@ufceurope/Instagram)