UFC 275: Full Schedule, Fight Card, Live Streaming Details, Date, Time- Everything To Know

UFC is currently preparing for its upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) event, UFC 275, which is scheduled to be held on June 11 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. UFC 275 is being headlined by the light heavyweight title bout between champion Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka. The 42-year-old Teixeira defeated Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 last October through submission and became the second oldest UFC fighter to become a champion. At the same time, Jiri Prochazka is coming off a TKO win over Dominik Reyes in his last fight.

Ahead of the UFC 275 main event at Singapore, Teixeira has a win/loss/draw record of 33-7-0, while Prochazka has also impressed with the record of 28-3-1, so far in his career. The match has been long in making as Teixeira and Prochazka were seen exchanging words about facing each other during the UFC 267 event. Teixeira looks determined to defend the title and continue his historic run, while Prichazka eyes the light heavyweight title.

The co-main event of UFC 275 features a women’s flyweight title bout

Meanwhile, the main card of UFC 275 also features another title match, as champion Valentina Shevchenko will be up against Taila Santos, defending the women’s flyweight title in the co-main event. Shevchenko is 22-3-0 in her career and is coming off a TKO win over Lauren Murphy in September, last year. On the other hand, Santos is coming on the back of a first-round submission win against Joanne Wood. Having said that, the match card for the PPV also features many other interesting clashes.

Full Fight Card for UFC 275

Jiri Prochazka -200 vs. Glover Teixeira (c) +165, light heavyweight championship bout

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -700 vs. Taila Santos +500, women's flyweight championship bout

Zhang Weili -175 vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk +150, women's strawweight bout

Seung Woo Choi -240 vs. Joshua Culibao +200, featherweight bout

Jack Della Maddalena -120 vs. Ramazan Emeev +100, welterweight bout

Brendan Allen -220 vs. Jacob Malkoun +180, middleweight

Batgerel Danaa -150 vs. Kang Kyung-ho +125, bantamweight

Orion Cosce -150 vs. Mike Mathetha +125, welterweight

Joselyne Edwards -175 vs. Ramona Pascual +150, women's bantamweight

Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez, women's strawweight

Steve Garcia -150 vs. Hayisaer Maheshate +125, lightweight

Manel Kape -240 vs. Rogerio Bontorin +200, flyweight

Silvana Juarez -165 vs. Na Liang +140, women's strawweight

Andre Fiahlo -160 vs. Jake Matthews +135, welterweight

UFC 275: Date, Time & Venue

Date: June 11 in the US and June 12 in India

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium -- Kallang, Singapore

Time: 10 PM ET (Main card) on Saturday and 7:30 AM IST on Sunday (Main card)

UFC 275: Live Streaming Details

Indian UFC fans can enjoy the live broadcast of UFC 275 by tuning in to Sony TEN 1/2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. The live streaming of the fight will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. UFC fans in the United States can watch UFC 275 by tuning in to the live broadcast by ESPN+.

The event is available at PPV price for existing ESPN+ subscribers, whereas non-subscribers can buy the UFC Bundle to watch it on ESPN+. Meanwhile, fans around the globe can also watch the PPV by subscribing to the UFC Fight Pass. Fans can choose any of the USD 9.99 monthly pass or the USD 95.99 annual pass to watch the UFC content.

(Image: @UFCEurope/Twitter/@ufc/Instagram)