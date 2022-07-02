UFC 276 Live Streaming: How To Watch Israel Adesanya Vs Jared Cannonier In India, US & UK?

UFC 276 is set to feature a blockbuster clash as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be looking to defend his title for a fifth successive time when he faces second-ranked contender Jared Cannonier. The fight will take place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting contest, here is a look at how to watch UFC 276 live in India, the US and the UK, and the Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier live streaming details.

Where to watch Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier UFC 276 match on TV in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier UFC 276 match live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD in English and on Sony Sports 3 SD/HD in Hindi.

Where to watch live streaming of Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier UFC 276 match in India?

As for the Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier UFC 276 match live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. There are various plans available to get a subscription to SonyLIV in the range of Rs 299 per month to Rs 999 per month. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the clash can also be tracked on the official social media handles of UFC.

What time is the Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier UFC 276 match?

The Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier UFC 276 match is scheduled to begin live at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday, July 3.

How to Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier UFC 276 match live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch the prelims and the pay-per-view can do so on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view will cost $74.99 for existing subscribers. The fight will begin live at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, July 2.

How to watch UFC 276 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the prelims and the main card can do so on the BT Sports Network. The clashes will be telecast live on BT Sport 1 while fans can also watch the fights using the live stream available on the BT Sport app. Monthly passes are available at £25 and they can be cancelled at any time. The match will begin live at 3:00 AM BST on Sunday, July 3.