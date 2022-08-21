Last Updated:

UFC 278: Leon Edwards Knocks Out Kamaru Usman With Vicious Head-kick To Clinch Title

Leon Edwards claimed the UFC welterweight championship title after earning a TKO win over the defending champion Kamaru Usman at the UFC 278 PPV on Saturday.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
UFC 278

Image: @ufc/Instagram/Twitter


Leon Edwards scripted history on Saturday night after defeating Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 and winning the UFC welterweight championship title. Fighting for the UFC welterweight title against defending champion Kamaru Usman, Edwards finished the bout with a vicious head-kick and sent Usman to the ground. With the TKO win, Edwards ended Usman’s streak of defending his title in five straight bouts.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UFC (@ufc)

Leon Edwards first to take down Kamaru Usman in UFC

Interestingly, Edwards continued his unbeaten run, which he has been enjoying since losing to Usman in their last encounter. This was the 2nd time both fighters faced each other, as they previously clashed in 2015. Edwards also became the first man to take down Usman in his UFC career, courtesy of his takedown in the first round. This was the first takedown against Usman in 16 fights.

READ | UFC 274: Female MMA fan's attempt to enter the Octagon goes horribly wrong; WATCH
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UFC (@ufc)

Conor McGregor, Francis Ngannou, and Aljamain Sterling react to Leon Edwards' win

It is pertinent to mention that Usman was widely considered the best pound-to-pound fighter on the UFC roster, and his loss came as a shock to the MMA world. Edwards’ stellar win became the talk of the town for the UFC world, as it received reactions from current champions like Francis Ngannou and Aljamain Sterling. Meanwhile, former two-division champion Conor McGregor also reacted to the win.

READ | WATCH: Derrick Lewis gives Dana White a big scare with prank at UFC 277 face-off with Sergei Pavlovich
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UFC (@ufc)

Watch: Leon Edwards stuns Kamaru Usman with miraculous head kick knockout

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou took to his official Twitter handle and said, “As sad as I am, I can’t not be happy for Leon Edwards from where he came from to make it here and what he been through. Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma !!!”. In the mean time, UFC Bantamweight Champion Sterling said, “Usman Seconds of away from retaining the belt and an INSANE headkick KO from Leon Edwards! WOW! Jamaica has another UFC champion! I smell a trilogy!! #UFC278

READ | UFC world divided after Conor McGregor hints at MMA retirement for 4th time in six years

Conor McGregor took to his social media handle and said, “Just like that baby, what a game! Huge congrats @ParadigmSports and Leon Edwards! ANOTHER CHAMPION!”. 

'He shocked the world': UFC fans react to Kamaru Usman's UFC 278 loss

At the same time, UFC fans were also mesmerized to see Edwards taking down the reigning welterweight champion with the vicious head kick. The video of the head kick quickly went viral on social media and received many interesting reactions from fans. Having said that, here’s a look at the best reactions from the fans. 

READ | WWE champion asked Vince if he could fight in UFC, reveals Mr. McMahon's reaction

 

READ | UFC 278, Usman vs Edwards 2: Full fight card, schedule, live streaming details and more
COMMENT