Leon Edwards scripted history on Saturday night after defeating Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 and winning the UFC welterweight championship title. Fighting for the UFC welterweight title against defending champion Kamaru Usman, Edwards finished the bout with a vicious head-kick and sent Usman to the ground. With the TKO win, Edwards ended Usman’s streak of defending his title in five straight bouts.



Leon Edwards first to take down Kamaru Usman in UFC

Interestingly, Edwards continued his unbeaten run, which he has been enjoying since losing to Usman in their last encounter. This was the 2nd time both fighters faced each other, as they previously clashed in 2015. Edwards also became the first man to take down Usman in his UFC career, courtesy of his takedown in the first round. This was the first takedown against Usman in 16 fights.

Conor McGregor, Francis Ngannou, and Aljamain Sterling react to Leon Edwards' win

It is pertinent to mention that Usman was widely considered the best pound-to-pound fighter on the UFC roster, and his loss came as a shock to the MMA world. Edwards’ stellar win became the talk of the town for the UFC world, as it received reactions from current champions like Francis Ngannou and Aljamain Sterling. Meanwhile, former two-division champion Conor McGregor also reacted to the win.

Watch: Leon Edwards stuns Kamaru Usman with miraculous head kick knockout

Leon edwards knocks out usman #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/7lq4X9KjVw — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) August 21, 2022

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou took to his official Twitter handle and said, “As sad as I am, I can’t not be happy for Leon Edwards from where he came from to make it here and what he been through. Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma !!!”. In the mean time, UFC Bantamweight Champion Sterling said, “Usman Seconds of away from retaining the belt and an INSANE headkick KO from Leon Edwards! WOW! Jamaica has another UFC champion! I smell a trilogy!! #UFC278

As sad as I am, I can’t not be happy for Leon Edwards from where he came from to make it here and what he been through. Congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma !!! — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 21, 2022

Usman Seconds of away from retaining the belt and an INSANE headkick KO from Leon Edwards! WOW! Jamaica 🇯🇲has another UFC champion! I smell a trilogy!! #UFC278 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 21, 2022

Conor McGregor took to his social media handle and said, “Just like that baby, what a game! Huge congrats @ParadigmSports and Leon Edwards! ANOTHER CHAMPION!”.

Just like that baby, what a game! Huge congrats @ParadigmSports and Leon Edwards! ANOTHER CHAMPION! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

'He shocked the world': UFC fans react to Kamaru Usman's UFC 278 loss

At the same time, UFC fans were also mesmerized to see Edwards taking down the reigning welterweight champion with the vicious head kick. The video of the head kick quickly went viral on social media and received many interesting reactions from fans. Having said that, here’s a look at the best reactions from the fans.

Nothing more powerful than seeing a grown man tear up on the phone to his mom telling her he did it, huge congratulations to Leon Edwards. #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/c7Ux2dJCcj — Adam (@FGRAdam) August 21, 2022

LEON EDWARDS SHOCKED THE WORLD https://t.co/iM0vc3jHNm — Λ𝔫𝔱𝔬🦭 (@ImAntoMMA) August 21, 2022

What a moment. What a sport 🤯

Leon Edwards is the new Welterweight champion 🏆 1st to takedown AND finish Kamaru Usman via KO 🤯 #UFC278pic.twitter.com/JmkaN6G8FN — 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜 🇵🇸 (@stiopic_) August 21, 2022

no wonder why nate diaz didn’t finish leon edwards in the fifth.



he was giving him a lesson to beat kamaru usman.#UFC278 pic.twitter.com/TMfM6jQt2G — eli 🦦 (@xnotoriousELI) August 21, 2022