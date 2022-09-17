UFC 280: Khabib Makes Stunning Prediction: 'Oliviera Will Not Show Up In Abu Dhabi'

The UFC 280 is set to be headlined by a blockbuster clash as Brazil's Charles Oliviera is all set to face Russia's Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title. Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining fight between the two, former Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) star Khabib Nurmagomedov has made a stunning prediction.

Khabib predicts Oliviera will not show up for fight

Longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has shockingly predicted that his prodigy Islam Makhachev will not face Charles Oliviera for the vacant title as the Brazilian will not show up for the fight in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the Charles Oliviera vs Islam Makhachev bout, Khabib took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush."

Dariush has been named as the backup for the upcoming UFC 280 lightweight title in case any of the two stars are unable to compete. Irrespective of who Makhachev faces for the title, Khabib is confident that his countryman would emerge victorious. "Regardless of who the opponent will be, Makhachev is on his way to becoming the best in the world," added Khabib in his post.

The 33-year-old's remarks come after it was reported that Oliveria was unwilling to fight in Abu Dhabi because of the fear of biased officiating, as it is believed that Makhachev will enjoy home advantage in this city. However, since the location of the fight is determined by UFC, Oliveira regrettably agreed to fight in the UAE. The event will take place on October 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) September 16, 2022

UFC 280 full match card

Main card

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley; bantamweight bout Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot; lightweight bout Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot; flyweight bout

Prelims