UFC 281 Adesanya Vs Pereira: Full Match Card, Schedule, Live Streaming Details & More

UFC is all set to return to the Madison Square Garden in New York this weekend for the much exciting Adesanya vs Pereira, UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event. The promotion hosts the PPV on Saturday night, after a successful UFC 280 PPV in the Middle East. While Islam Makhachev became the new undisputed UFC lightweight champion last month, Israel Adesanya heads into UFC 281 looking to maintain and better his undefeated middleweight record.

Meanwhile, UFC 281 will be headlined by the Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira bout in the main event with the UFC middleweight title online. The MMA world has been waiting for this match ever since Alex Pereira made his UFC debut last year in MSG. While Adesanya is coming off successful championship defenses against Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier, Periera earned his shot at the title after defeating Andreas Michailidis, Bruno Silva and Sean Strickland.

It is pertinent to mention that Adesanya is 23-1-0 in his career, with his only loss coming during a fight where he fought for the UFC light heavyweight title. However, Adesanya was defeated twice by Pereira during their kickboxing days. Adesanya once went down against Pereira, once by knockout and once by decision.

At the same time, the UFC 281 match card features Carla Esparza going against Zhang Weili in a UFC women’s strawweight championship bout. The main card also features the lightweight battle between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Here’s a look at the complete match card, schedule, live streaming details & more,

Adesanya vs Pereira, UFC 281: Complete match card

Main card

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira - UFC middleweight title bout

Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili - UFC women’s strawweight title bout

Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler - Lightweight bout

Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutierrez - Bantamweight bout

Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles - Lightweight bout

Prelims

Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano - Lightweight bout

Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann - Light heavyweight bout

Erin Blanchfield vs Molly McCann - Women’s flyweight bout

Andre Petroski vs Wellington Turman - Middleweight bout

Early prelims

Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar - Lightweight bout

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Silvana Gomez Juarez - Women’s starwweight bout

Michael Trizano vs SeungWoo Choi - Featherweight bout

Julio Arce vs Montel Jackson - Bantamweight bout

Carlos Ulberg vs Nicolae Negumereanu - Light heavyweight bout

What time will Adesanya vs Pereira, UFC 281 PPV main card begin?

The UFC 281 main card will begin live at 8:30 AM IST on Sunday, November 13.

Where will the Adesanya vs Pereira, UFC 281 PPV take place?

UFC 281 will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA.

How to watch the Adesanya vs Pereira, UFC 281 PPV live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch UFC 281 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Sony Liv will stream the event live in India.