UFC 285 Results: Jon Jones Beats Gane To Mark Successful Return, Grasso Stuns Shevchenko

Here are the full results of the UFC 285 PPV held on Saturday night, headlined by Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. What transpired at the main event?

Prateek Arya
UFC 285

UFC 285, which marked Jon Jones' comeback in the fight scene, showcased superlative MMA action from the start to finish. The event saw Knockouts, submission finishes and of course, the decision wins. So, who emerged as the winner at the mega show, find out here.

In the first few minutes of the match itself, Jon Jones disseminated to the world that he hasn't lost any momentum. A takedown followed by a choke and Jones become the victor in the first round itself. So, a quick work in the Octagon meant Jon Jones claims the Heavyweight Title.

As for the co-main event, both Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso started cautiously, maintaining gap. Grasso landed significant strikes in the first round. In the second round action shifted to the ground as Shevchenko successfully took down Grasso. The Mexican however got out of the grip of the Flyweight champion, but couldn't get much out of the round. In the third, the exchanges continued but Shevchenko again went into a controlling position following another takedown. The battle took an intense turn in the final seconds of the third round. In the fourth round, Grasso was evidently more aggressive and got hold of Shevchenko when she missed a spinning kick. Grasso locked the rear-naked choke on the Bullet to get the submission win. With the win, Alexa Grasso becomes the new UFC Flyweight Champion.

UFC 285 Results

Main Card

  • Heavyweight fight: Jon Jones def. Ciryl Gane via. submission
  • Women's Featherweight fight: Alexa Grasso def. vs Valentina Shevchenko via. submission
  • Welterweight fight: Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Geoff Neal via. submission
  • Lightweight fight: Matesuz Gamrot def. Jalin Turner via. unanimous decision
  • Middleweight fight: Bo Nickal def. Jamie Pickett via. unanimous decision

Prelims

  • Bantamweight fight: Cody Garbrandt def. Trevin Jones via. unanimous decision
  • Middleweight fight: Dricus Du Plessis def. Derek Brunson via. TKO
  • Women's Flyweight fight: Amanda Ribas def. Viviane Araújo via. unanimous decision
  • Middleweight fight: Marc-Andre Barriault def. Julian Marquez via. TKO

Early Prelims:

  • Welterweight fight: Ian Machado Garry def. Song Kenan via. TKO.
  • Bantamweight fight: Cameron Saaiman def. Mana Martinez via. unanimous decision
  • Women Strawweight fight: Tabatha Ricci def. Jessica Penne via. submission
  • Bantamweight fight: Farid Basharat def. Da'Mon Blackshear via. unanimous decision
  • Lightweight fight: Loik Radzhabov def. Esteban Ribovics via. unanimous decision
