UFC 285 Results: Jon Jones Beats Gane To Mark Successful Return, Grasso Stuns Shevchenko

UFC 285, which marked Jon Jones' comeback in the fight scene, showcased superlative MMA action from the start to finish. The event saw Knockouts, submission finishes and of course, the decision wins. So, who emerged as the winner at the mega show, find out here.

In the first few minutes of the match itself, Jon Jones disseminated to the world that he hasn't lost any momentum. A takedown followed by a choke and Jones become the victor in the first round itself. So, a quick work in the Octagon meant Jon Jones claims the Heavyweight Title.

THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME IS NOW THE HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMP 🏆



JON JONES SUBMITS CIRYL GANE!! #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/JOiAnweVJ5 — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

As for the co-main event, both Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso started cautiously, maintaining gap. Grasso landed significant strikes in the first round. In the second round action shifted to the ground as Shevchenko successfully took down Grasso. The Mexican however got out of the grip of the Flyweight champion, but couldn't get much out of the round. In the third, the exchanges continued but Shevchenko again went into a controlling position following another takedown. The battle took an intense turn in the final seconds of the third round. In the fourth round, Grasso was evidently more aggressive and got hold of Shevchenko when she missed a spinning kick. Grasso locked the rear-naked choke on the Bullet to get the submission win. With the win, Alexa Grasso becomes the new UFC Flyweight Champion.

UFC 285 Results

Main Card

Heavyweight fight: Jon Jones def. Ciryl Gane via. submission

Women's Featherweight fight: Alexa Grasso def. vs Valentina Shevchenko via. submission

Welterweight fight: Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Geoff Neal via. submission

Lightweight fight: Matesuz Gamrot def. Jalin Turner via. unanimous decision

Middleweight fight: Bo Nickal def. Jamie Pickett via. unanimous decision

Prelims

Bantamweight fight: Cody Garbrandt def. Trevin Jones via. unanimous decision

Middleweight fight: Dricus Du Plessis def. Derek Brunson via. TKO

Women's Flyweight fight: Amanda Ribas def. Viviane Araújo via. unanimous decision

Middleweight fight: Marc-Andre Barriault def. Julian Marquez via. TKO

Early Prelims: