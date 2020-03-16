UFC Mgmt Blasted By Twitterati, Fighters For Not Handling Coronavirus Crisis Tactfully

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to massive chaos across various strata of society across the globe. The widespread disease has affected the sports industry on various levels with top leagues across the world being postponed or cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, UFC matches are scheduled to go ahead as planned but concerned fans do not agree with this decision made by UFC President - Dana White.

Dana White talks about UFC Coronavirus impact

Dana White confirms the following responses by the UFC to the coronavirus pandemic:



* Brasilia event will take place in an empty arena

* UFC London to proceed as planned

* UFC Columbus is moving to Vegas pic.twitter.com/EAI1PDzOK8 — Bleacher Report MMA (@BR_MMA) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus in the US: How the Coronavirus pandemic has affected the UFC?

The Coronavirus pandemic has not affected the UFC schedule and the pre-planned matches will go ahead as planned. Dana White has reiterated that the UFC will carry out the required medical precautions before this weekend's match-ups despite backlash from a certain group of fans. The statement issued by top officials that said "UFC is closely monitoring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, including consulting with UFC’s medical department and our chief medical consultant, Dr. Jeff Davidson, and with government authorities and other professionals. We have prepared the below summary of COVID-10 and UFC guidelines for you. The UFC guidelines will take effect immediately and continue indefinitely until otherwise notified. As the situation evolves, we will provide you with further notifications and updates."

Coronavirus in the US: Fans react to UFC's response to Coronavirus pandemic

Fighters don't get paid unless they compete. If there's an extended standstill, how are they going to get paid? What if their home gym is also affected by coronavirus infections and they can't even teach?



Fighters talk about UFC's generosity. We're going to see how true that is. https://t.co/kAcTj9HXBI — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) March 12, 2020

"This is the way I've decided to live my life. If anyone knows me, I'm a risk taker. I'm young and healthy. I'm not that concerned about the virus. Manager has told me worst-case scenario, if I am quarantined, UFC will cover any expenses." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 13, 2020

