The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

UFC Mgmt Blasted By Twitterati, Fighters For Not Handling Coronavirus Crisis Tactfully

other sports

Coronavirus in the US: UFC authorities have opted to go ahead with the scheduled fights as usual. Fans and UFC fighters are not happy with the decision.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
UFC

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to massive chaos across various strata of society across the globe. The widespread disease has affected the sports industry on various levels with top leagues across the world being postponed or cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, UFC matches are scheduled to go ahead as planned but concerned fans do not agree with this decision made by UFC President - Dana White.

Also Read | When will Champions League and Europa League return? UEFA take Coronavirus measures

Dana White talks about UFC Coronavirus impact

Also Read | Coronavirus in Spain: FC Barcelona to stop training Saturday onwards after virus

Coronavirus in the US: How the Coronavirus pandemic has affected the UFC?

The Coronavirus pandemic has not affected the UFC schedule and the pre-planned matches will go ahead as planned. Dana White has reiterated that the UFC will carry out the required medical precautions before this weekend's match-ups despite backlash from a certain group of fans. The statement issued by top officials that said "UFC is closely monitoring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, including consulting with UFC’s medical department and our chief medical consultant, Dr. Jeff Davidson, and with government authorities and other professionals. We have prepared the below summary of COVID-10 and UFC guidelines for you. The UFC guidelines will take effect immediately and continue indefinitely until otherwise notified. As the situation evolves, we will provide you with further notifications and updates."

Also Read | Coronavirus in football: Complete list of players and managers who have tested

Also Read | Wimbledon set to be scrapped as ATP and WTA mull 6-week tennis ban: Report

Coronavirus in the US: Fans react to UFC's response to Coronavirus pandemic

Also Read | Coronavirus in Germany: Thiago slams Bundesliga, asks them to 'stop fooling around'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAARC
PM MODI: 'PREPARE, DON'T PANIC'
Madhya Pradesh
'MP FLOOR TEST MIGHT BE DELAYED'
Coronavirus
PM MODI ADDRESSES SAARC NATIONS
Jagan
JAGAN CLAIMS 'PARACETAMOL CURE'
Yuvraj
YUVRAJ MAKES FUN OF GAYLE
Ayushmann
AYUSHMANN-TAHIRA CELEBRATE 19 YRS