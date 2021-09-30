UFC Fighter Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett Astonishingly Gains Weight Just 1 Month After Fight

The Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) rising sensation Paddy Pimblett has gained weight just a month after his remarkable debut UFC victory. His increased weight has sparked taunts from all around the world with fans taking a dig at the Liverpudlian.

However, Pimblett has reacted to comments about his weight gain in a humorous manner. He stunned the fighting community on September 5 with a spectacular triumph in his UFC debut. With a sensational first-round TKO victory over Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night 191, he made his mark around the globe.

Pimblett has been living his lifestyle since his victory over Vendramini when he appeared exceptionally slim at 155 pounds, and supporters have not been hesitant in calling it out to him. Fans took a jab at him on social media, but instead of getting offended, the 26-year-old giggled them off.

An online user posted a photo of Chris Griffin from American sitcom Family Guy with a current photo of Paddy Pimblett, who retweeted it with the comment "It me" and laughter emojis. Pimblett recently posted a photo of himself fighting strong with the caption, “Back on a diet realllll soon to get back in this sort of shape.”

Paddy Pimblett names his favourite cheat meal

Pimblett had earlier stated that he generally stays around at a weight of over 195 pounds before trimming during the camp.

"Well, when I'm being a fatty lad I can get up to 89 kilos. When this camp started I was like 89.6 kilos. But that was like ten weeks ago. You know what I mean. That's how fast I am. What that's about 192 pounds, something like that?" said Paddy Pimblett in an episode of The Patrick McCorry Sports Show.

Pimblett also revealed that while he is not in training, he enjoys eating fast food. He enjoys nearly all types of cuisine, from Chinese to steaks, and has expressed a specific fondness for desserts, claiming to be able to eat four desserts in a row.

"There's too many to name. Literally too many to name them. Salt and pepper chicken, obviously I love Chinese food, love Italian food, I love steak, burgers, I'm terrible. I'm bad for desserts. I can eat like four desserts in a row and not feel full," added Pimblett.

Image: Instagram/@Paddythebaddyufc