UFC: Francis Ngannou Says That 'Big News' Is Coming Soon For Him

Heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou had a glorious 2019 with two back to back knockout victories against Cain Velasquez and Junior Dos Santos. The African revealed that big things are going to happen to him in the future. Ngannou is currently riding a three-fight winning streak after a failed attempt at the Heavyweight title. He might target the title once again in 2020. However, the upcoming ‘big news’ can bring something bigger than the Heavyweight title for Francis Ngannou. UFC fans are eager for a big announcement from his side.

UFC: Something big is coming for Francis Ngannou

The number two ranked heavyweight recently tweeted a picture and said: "Just had a very productive meeting with the boss man @danawhite and Hunter Campbell, Excited to get back to work. Big news coming soon." Ngannou claimed himself to be the uncrowned champ and it has made a lot of fans believe that Francis will go for a title shot in early 2020. Take a look at Francis Ngannou’s post:

Just had a very productive meeting with the boss man @danawhite and Hunter Campbell @ufc. Excited to get back to work. Big news coming soon👊🏾. #UNCROWNDEDCHAMP #thepredator #Francis2020 pic.twitter.com/uTzeK0StnC — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 19, 2019

UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic is expected to fight Daniel Cormier for the third time. However, if the matchup doesn't happen, Francis Ngannou might get lined up against Stipe. Stipe Miocic defeated Francis Ngannou in their first encounter at UFC 220 via decision. Miocic clearly dominated the match with his ground and pound abilities, while the African failed to give a fitting response. After losing against Stipe, Derrick Lewis gained victory over Francis Ngannou at UFC 226. After that, the Heavyweight had a great run with three straight TKO victories against Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez and Junior Dos Santos.

UFC: Is it bigger than Heavyweight title?

A few days back, Francis Ngannou thrilled UFC fans by challenging the undefeated boxer Tyson Fury for a fight. Francis was also spotted in a sparring session with legendary Heavyweight Mike Tyson and the ‘big news’ for Francis Ngannou can be a cross-promotion fight with Tyson Fury. Take a look at Francis Ngannou with Mike Tyson.

🤼‍♂️ Mike Tyson giving UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou some tips on how to face Tyson Fury, with the boxer and MMA fighter exchanging social media jibes over a potential crossover clash.



[📽️ @MikeTyson & @Francis_Ngannou] pic.twitter.com/Q1wDH4Pl2J — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 7, 2019

