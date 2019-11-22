Is Floyd Mayweather Broke? Why Is He Coming Out Of Retirement For A UFC Fight?

Floyd Mayweather is out of retirement and the invincible boxer is all set to make a comeback in combat sports with UFC in 2020. Floyd Mayweather has a reported net worth of $560 million and is known for his luxurious lifestyle, apart from punishing his opponents in the ring. The American retired from the sport after knocking out Conor McGregor in 2017 but he has decided to come out of retirement, and it has left many of his fans wondering.

Is Floyd Mayweather broke

Floyd Mayweather is always keen towards making big money and he is ready to face anyone if the fight is going to bless his bank account. Breaking up retirement is nothing new for the American boxer as he has done it several times in the past. After defeating Manny Pacquiao in one of the biggest welterweight clashes of all time, Floyd Mayweather announced his retirement. However, he returned back and fought UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017 which benefitted him with a highly profitable purse.

Whatever the reason may be, a lot of fighters believe that Floyd Mayweather is broke and he is making a return just to earn some money. According to Former UFC Superstar Chal Sonnen, Floyd Mayweather must have lost all of his money over his rich lifestyle and he is forced to come back for a fight. The current Bellator Heavyweight acknowledged the fact that Floyd Mayweather has been lucky enough for earning a lot of money but believes that he could not keep it, before calling Mayweather a "dumb-dumb". Chal Sonnen also believes that Floyd Mayweather stands nowhere in MMA and he will be fighting a boxing match in his return with UFC hanging around his name.

"Look, he's just not a very bright guy. He's surrounded with even less bright guys," said Chal Sonnen in an interview with TMZ.

Tyron Woodley preparing Floyd Mayweather for MMA? I don’t buy it... pic.twitter.com/Z5lMsih0ju — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) March 16, 2018

UFC: Floyd Mayweather's dispute

According to the reports of Associated Press, Floyd Mayweather disputed $22.2M in taxes before facing Conor McGregor in their epic cross-promotion fight and it landed Mayweather into deep waters. Though it did not stop him from flaunting his flashy cars, private jets or gold chains on social media. Take a look at Floyd Mayweather’s lifestyle through social media.

