UFC: Jon Jones Feels That Jan Blachowicz Is Not Ready For A Title Shot Against Him

After two back to back victories against Luke Rockhold and Jacare Souza, Jan Blachowicz claims himself to be ready for the title shot and wants to fight Jon Jones next. Blachowicz won his last fight against Jacare Souza via decision on November 16. It was a hard-fought match and both the men had their significant moments in the game, but Blachowicz emerged as the winner with an advantage in the judge’s scorecard. There is no doubt that the Polish fighter is having a decent run in UFC since his debut and he has already set his eyes upon the lightweight title.

Also Read- UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Ready To Fight Georges St-Pierre After Tony Ferguson

UFC: Jan Blachowicz challenges Jon Jones

The 36-year-old Polish fighter called out Jon Jones after a victory at UFC: Fight Night in Brazil and said that he is ready for the fight. Maybe, it’s a little too early to claim a title shot since Dominick Reyes and Corey Anderson are already in the line with significant wins in their recent fights. That did not stop Blachowicz from bringing himself into the mix. Take a look at Jan Blachowicz’s callout for Jon Jones in the recent post-fight interview.

"I'm ready, Jon. I want the belt."@JanBlachowicz wants a title shot after his win at #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/NdoJIIIIeT — UFC (@ufc) November 18, 2019

Also Read- UFC: Nate Diaz Roasted By Former British Champion With Mike Tyson Reference Post UFC 244

UFC: Jon Jones’ reply

Internet beefing and callouts are nothing new for the undisputed light-heavyweight champion of UFC and he has shut down all his opponents viciously throughout his career. There are a lot of fighters who claimed to defeat Jones which include the likes of Daniel Cormier, Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, Alexander Gustaffson among others. However, they failed to do what they said. Jones' popularity is evident in other weight classes as the middleweight king Israel Adesanya is also after The American. Thus, Jon Jones did not take Jan Balchowicz’s callout seriously and had a cheek-in-tongue response for him. “I don’t know man. You don’t sound ready,” he wrote.

I don’t know man, you don’t sound too ready https://t.co/yDSO1dLpw1 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 19, 2019

Also Read- UFC: Jon Jones Wants To ‘slap’ Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya

Also Read- UFC: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson On His Advice To Jorge Masvidal After Nate Diaz Fight