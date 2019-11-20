UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Is Planning His Second Marriage At The Age Of 56

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father recently revealed that he is planning his second marriage and the news sparked widespread outrage from fans on social media. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is 56 years old and he has been one of the biggest reasons behind Khabib Nurmagomedov’s success. He has coached the UFC lightweight champion himself and is surely one of the most important parts of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s journey. Khabib fans look up to him too, but his recent statement about planning a second marriage did not please them.

UFC: Khabib’s father is planning a second marriage

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has recently revealed that he is seriously considering a second wife. In an interview with Mir 24 TV Channel, Abdulmanap stated that his marriage plans do not conflict with his religious faith and ‘The Almighty’ appeals men to take two, three, four wives. He further said that a disabled person can have just one wife and his plans of marrying another woman resides within his religion’s beliefs.

There were mixed reactions from the fans over Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s statement. A lot of people slammed him for planning to marry another woman, while a lot of fans were on Nurmagomedov’s side and said that he has the right to do whatever he feels right for himself. The UFC Lightweight Champion has not yet given his opinion on his father’s decision and the fans are eager to know what Khabib feels about it.

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov

The father-son duo have seen a lot of success together and Nurmagomedov family has produced some of the best mixed martial artists of Russia. Khabib Nurmagomedov holds a clean MMA record of 28-0 and he is ready to face Tony Ferguson in his next fight. According to Khabib, Tony Ferguson is the only one who is on his team's mind at the moment. Khabib believes that he will overcome 'El Cucuy' with the support of his team.

