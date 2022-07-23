UFC London Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Fight Night In UK, India And US?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night local time, for the UFC Fight Night event, headlined by the Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall, heavyweight bout. The no. 6 ranked heavyweight star Aspinall will lock horns against No. 4 ranked contender Blaydes, in a bid to move closer to a title challenge. In the co-main event of UFC London, Jack Hermansonn will face Chris Curtis in the middleweight bout.

At the same time, the main card also features the exciting lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt. This will be the third UFC appearance for Paddy as he eyes his fifth consecutive first-round finish in front of his countrymen. Having said that, here’s how MMA fans from around the globe can enjoy live action from UFC London on Saturday.

When will the UFC London, Blaydes vs. Aspinall begin?

The UFC Fight Night London is scheduled to begin with the prelims at 4 PM GMT, local time on Saturday, July 23. The prelims will kick off at 9:30 PM IST in India, while the main card begin at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday. The prelims is scheduled to begin at 12 PM ET in the US, while the main card begins at 3 PM ET.

Where is the UFC Fight Night, Blaydes vs. Aspinall taking place?

The UFC Fight Night, Blaydes vs. Aspinall is scheduled to be held at the O2 Arena in London.

How to watch the live telecast of UFC London, Blaydes vs. Aspinall in India?

MMA fans in India can enjoy live action from the UFC London event by tuning in to the live telecast by Sony Sports Network, which has the broadcasting right for UFC fights in India. The main card will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) in India.

How to watch the live streaming of UFC London, Blaydes vs. Aspinall in India?

MMA fans in India can also enjoy live streaming of UFC London on the SonyLIV app and website.

How to watch UFC London, Blaydes vs. Aspinall in the UK?

MMA fans in the United Kingdom (UK), can enjoy the live telecast of UFC London by tuning in to the live broadcast on BT Sport 1. The live streaming of the event will be available on the BT Sport app and website.

How to watch UFC London, Blaydes vs. Aspinall in the US?

MMA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy live action from UFC London on ESPN Plus. The platform is available on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

(Image: @ufc/Instagram)