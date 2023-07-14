UFC Now In Search Of New Light Heavyweight Champion As Jamahal Hill Relinquishes UFC Title

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has relinquished his UFC title after rupturing his Achilles in a friendly basketball game. Hill, announced on Friday that he is giving up his UFC title as he needs surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon. Hill faces a lengthy spell out of the sports after an unfortunate injury reportedly during a basketball game between fighters before UFC 290 in Las Vegas.

Hill made the announcement on Youtube, saying that he has informed the UFC about the injury. Hill only became a UFC champion recently after an impressive victory over the 205-pound champion Glover Teixeira in January.

UFC news: Jamahal Hill gives up UFC light heavyweight championship

“I have unfortunately suffered an injury,” Hill said. “I’ve ruptured my Achilles’ [tendon]. It’s just one of those things that happens. It’s a tough injury. It’s one that will require surgery and will require time and rehab and things for me to be out for a while. Also with that, I was given an opportunity. I was given a blessing that came at the misfortune of someone else. Jiri Prochazka was the champion, he suffered an injury as these things happen. He gave up the belt and allowed for others to not hold the division. To keep the division moving forward. To keep entertaining. To make sure the people had a champion. I’ll do the same.

“Right now, the biggest thing is focusing on my recovery, focusing on getting back to 100 percent. I need to take some time to focus on my health and make sure that I’m 100 percent and I’m the fighter that everybody knows who I am and who I’ve been since I’ve stepped into this. In order to do that, I need to focus on healing and getting ready and rehabbing.”