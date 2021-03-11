UFC P4P Rankings: Conor McGregor Crashes Out Of Top 15, Khabib Nurmagomedov Still No.1

Conor McGregor recently lost his place in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings following the conclusion of UFC 259. 2021 started on a rough note for the former UFC double champion as he lost to Dustin Poirier in January, which was also his second straight loss in the lightweight division. His previous defeat came in 2018 at the UFC 229 PPV, where he was bested by the current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who’s also ruling the UFC P4P rankings.

Despite an underwhelming record, Conor McGregor was a part of the UFC P4P rankings, considering his win over Donald Cerrone in the welterweight division in 2016. However, following Saturday's UFC 259 card, Conor McGregor was replaced by the newly crowned bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in the UFC pound-for-pound list. The Funk Master defeated Petr Yan in one of UFC's three title fights at UFC 259, the only one that saw the title change hands, but in a controversial circumstance.

Petr Yan, who was clearly winning on the judges’ scorecards, disqualified himself after hitting his opponent with an illegal strike. The Russian who had an upper hand on Sterling, going into the fourth round, hit Aljo with a brutal and possibly intentional knee to the face, pausing the bout and forcing the referee to call in the doctor. Aljamain Sterling, who was down on the mat, was checked by the doctors, declaring him unable to continue.

Yan did not just lose his title via DQ, he also slipped two places down to the twelfth spot of the UFC P4P rankings. Apart from Yan, middleweight king Israel Adesanya slipped three spots down to the sixth place of the list as he failed to defeat light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC 259. The Polish star, meanwhile, took a huge six place leap as he currently sits at the eighth spot of the rankings.

While the whole list saw some major changes, the first and the second spot remain the same. Khabib Nurmagomedov is still at no.1, while former light heavyweight champ Jon Jones remains at the second spot. Nurmagomedov dethroned Jones to become the pound-for-pound king in October, following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. After his third title defence, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport but is yet to vacate his title.

Image Source: AP