UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Makes Big Gesture For Two Young Fans In Pursuit Of MMA Dream

Conor McGregor is hailed worldwide as the biggest superstar in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) world, courtesy of his numerous memorable bouts in the Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC). McGregor hasn’t set foot inside the octagon since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July. However, the 33-year-old is currently making headlines for his gesture of donating €10,000 to two of his biggest fans to help them fulfill their MMA dreams.

As reported by talkSPORT, twin brothers from Ballycanew named, Adam and Dylan Duffy set out to raise €6,000 for making the trip to Abu Dhabi in order to compete at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Youth World Championships.

While the twins did their part by securing places in the Irish MMA Youth International Team, they were shocked to know that they will compete in the tournament in August, courtesy of the gesture by their favorite fighter.

What has been said about Conor McGregor's donation?

Speaking to Irish Independent, the 13-year-old Adam said, “I was at training when I found out and my coach told me about it so calmly. I was going insane! I thought he was joking until he showed me the comments. I feel like I have to win now because he donated all that money”.

At the same time, Dylan also shared his thoughts on the donation and said, “We might not have been able to go without his help. There are so many gyms out there and he donated to us, which is insane”.

The brothers continue to raise money in order to buy equipment for their trainer Richie Ivory’s gym and also to allow other fighters from the countries to fund their trip to the Youth World Championships.

Although, the former dual-weight champion is known for leading a lavish lifestyle but keeps making headlines for his work towards charity. McGregor delivered the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to medics across hospitals in Ireland with a €1.3million (£1.16m) donation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time, McGregor also donated a sum of $500,000 to a children’s charity in Louisiana, which is the hometown of Dustin Poirier. McGregor is currently training for his much-awaited UFC comeback as superstars like Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler have already called him out on stage.

