UFC Veteran Chuck Liddell Claims He Would Thrash Mike Tyson In A Street Fight

other sports

UFC veteran Chuck Liddell has just clarified his earlier comments on a potential street fight between himself and the heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
UFC

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck Liddell has been catching a lot of flack lately from fans on social media after stating that he would beat Mike Tyson if he ever found himself in a street fight-like situation with the boxing legend in his prime. In an effort to clarify his earlier comments against Mike Tyson, Chuck Liddell doubled down by saying that he would shoot right away for a takedown and the heavyweight boxing legend would not stand a chance at stopping him, all while maintaining that he easily defeats Mike Tyson if the fight ever happened.

Also Read | UFC: Nate Diaz Roasted By Former British Champion With Mike Tyson Reference Post UFC 244

Former UFC Champion Chuck Liddell fires back at his doubters

Also Read | UFC News: Mike Tyson Has Some Advice For Embattled Conor McGregor

After reiterating his beliefs, the man seemed to be enjoying interacting with fans on the subject. Take a look at Chuck dropping some verbal barbs on the fans online:

Also Read | WATCH: Mike Tyson Teaches UFC Contender Francis Ngannou Boxing Moves

While Chuck Liddell was still dropping bombs on his doubters, one fan suggested that the former UFC light heavyweight stop responding as he is better than that. Turns out, Chuck Liddell simply had some extra time to kill while on a movie set.

Chuck Liddell vs Mike Tyson - What would have happened?

At the end of the day, both were dominant forces in their prime with Mike Tyson ruling the boxing ring and Chuck beating contenders left and right in the octagon until both their careers went downhill. And with a street fight being a completely different game, it would not be easy for someone to speculate what would have happened if the two greats were to ever square off in a non-sanctioned bout where anything goes.

Also Read | UFC: Dana White Disapproves Chuck Liddel's Return To Fighting Ring

Published:
