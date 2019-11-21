UFC Veteran Chuck Liddell Claims He Would Thrash Mike Tyson In A Street Fight

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck Liddell has been catching a lot of flack lately from fans on social media after stating that he would beat Mike Tyson if he ever found himself in a street fight-like situation with the boxing legend in his prime. In an effort to clarify his earlier comments against Mike Tyson, Chuck Liddell doubled down by saying that he would shoot right away for a takedown and the heavyweight boxing legend would not stand a chance at stopping him, all while maintaining that he easily defeats Mike Tyson if the fight ever happened.

Former UFC Champion Chuck Liddell fires back at his doubters

Look 1) I’m talking about when we were fighting 2) I’d take him down so he’d have one shot on my way in 3) I’m a big fan of mike and have no desire to fight him. But hypothetically speaking, when we were fighting, yes I would’ve beat him! https://t.co/EYKCogSs60 — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) November 14, 2019

After reiterating his beliefs, the man seemed to be enjoying interacting with fans on the subject. Take a look at Chuck dropping some verbal barbs on the fans online:

I remember Tyson and I’m a huge fan of his but I’m not sure why biting Holyfield’s ear off makes him a better street fighter or better at stopping takedowns? https://t.co/aa9zUcKCiN — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) November 18, 2019

He won’t get three minutes I’d shoot right away. He had no ground training or takedown defense training at all. So he’d have to catch me on the way in or he’d never get off the ground period! https://t.co/juixbvqjJ8 — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) November 18, 2019

Agreed. We’re not talking about fighting. It is a what if scenario. Everyone is entitled to their opinion but we know where I stand https://t.co/9nG61iY5Vk — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) November 18, 2019

While Chuck Liddell was still dropping bombs on his doubters, one fan suggested that the former UFC light heavyweight stop responding as he is better than that. Turns out, Chuck Liddell simply had some extra time to kill while on a movie set.

Got some extra time on a movie set and just having some fun. Trust me I couldn’t care less what haters say! https://t.co/6fYsPXSoHg — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) November 18, 2019

Chuck Liddell vs Mike Tyson - What would have happened?

At the end of the day, both were dominant forces in their prime with Mike Tyson ruling the boxing ring and Chuck beating contenders left and right in the octagon until both their careers went downhill. And with a street fight being a completely different game, it would not be easy for someone to speculate what would have happened if the two greats were to ever square off in a non-sanctioned bout where anything goes.

