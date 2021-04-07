UFC’s Dana White Meets Floyd Mayweather And Nobuyuki Sakakibara, Shares Cryptic Message

UFC president Dana White recently took to Twitter and shared a picture alongside boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and current Rizin Fighting Federation (RFF) president Nobuyuki Sakakibara, teasing a possible collaboration. White has hinted at the team-up multiple time in the past and has even worked with Mayweather in 2017 when the money maker faced UFC star Conor McGregor in a mega-fight, which went on to break PPV records. After that, Mayweather worked with Sakakibara and Rizin for the lucrative exhibition bout against Tenshin Nasukawa, which took place in Japan in 2018.

Is Floyd Mayweather joining UFC? Dana White meets Mayweather, Sakakibara

“HOOOOOOOLY S***!!!!!! WTF is goin on here,” Dana White wrote while sharing the picture. Nobuyuki Sakakibara later shared the same picture and revealed that White's arrival was impromptu as he was only set to meet Floyd Mayweather this week. “When I was having a meeting with Mayweather, I was surprised when Dana appeared when I was told, ‘I have a guy who wants to see Sakakibara from now on, so I'll call him by phone,’” wrote the Rizin president (via Twitter translation).

In late 2019, Floyd Mayweather and Dana White had made the same tease, announcing that they are working on a project for 2020. However, White later revealed that the plans were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it appears those plans might be resurrected, with Nobuyuki Sakakibara playing a huge role.

Floyd Mayweather has made it clear that he still plans to compete in many exhibitions by the end of 2021. Earlier this year, the boxing legend revealed that he will be making his return to Japan in 2021 for another exhibition bout - the details of which are yet to be announced. Apart from that, Mayweather also has a special exhibition lined up with YouTuber Logan Paul, which was postponed due to business reason.

Dana White Twitter: Floyd Mayweather on fighting Logan Paul

After the news of Mayweather vs Paul went viral, many fans took to social media and slammed Money May for accepting to fight someone like Paul, who has an underwhelming pro-record of 0-1. Later, Mayweather sat down with Disruptive Entrepreneur’s Rob Moore, where he revealed why he’s fighting Paul in the exhibition, rather than fighting a top welterweight in a pro-boxing match. Mayweather claimed that if he fights professionally, he would make around $35 million for a 12-round bout, but he gets more than $50 million for exhibitions, which nowadays are majorly six rounds long. However, Floyd Mayweather stated that his exhibition bout with Logan Paul is extra special as he’s expected to make more than $100 million from it.

